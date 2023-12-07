Why did Paris Hilton keep her surrogacy a secret? Exploring key reason behind socialite’s decision of keeping her pregnancy private

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

In a candid revelation, Paris Hilton shares the intimate journey of her growing family with husband Carter Reum, opening up about their decision to embrace surrogacy. Reflecting on the desire to carry her own children, the heiress-turned-businesswoman and reality TV star welcomed son Phoenix in January 2023. Choosing surrogacy, Hilton and Reum extended their family further with the arrival of baby girl London in November, offering a glimpse into the personal and profound moments that define their unique path to parenthood, as captured during the premiere of Paris in Love season two.

Why did Paris Hilton keep her pregnancy a secret?

Paris Hilton shared her reasoning behind keeping her pregnancies private, emphasizing her desire for a more intimate experience as her life has already “been so public.” In an interview with Romper , the socialite, reflecting on welcoming two children within a year, expressed a deliberate choice to savor the joys of pregnancy away from the scrutiny of the public spotlight. Hilton, who has spent a significant portion of her life in the public eye, opted for a more personal and private journey into motherhood. She revealed, “My life has been so public, so out there. I didn’t want my son coming into this world with any negative energy. I’m really happy I did it that way, just for Carter and I to have that journey together without the outside world chirping in.”

She further said, “My narrative and my story has been told by the media for half my life, and I just didn’t want my child being put out into the world without me being in control. You become a mama bear.”

Why did Paris Hilton opt for surrogacy?

Paris Hilton's decision to opt for surrogacy in welcoming her two children stems from the deep-seated trauma she endured during her teenage years. In an interview with Romper , the socialite candidly shared the lingering “PTSD from what she went through” at Utah's Provo Canyon School. She said during the interview, “If I’m in a doctor’s office, I get a shot, anything, I will literally have a panic attack and I can’t breathe. I just knew that would not be healthy for me or the baby, growing inside of someone who has such high anxiety.”

This came after the socialite alleged that she was physically, sexually, and emotionally abused during her year-long stint at the school. Additionally, The Simple Life star openly shared her apprehensions about pregnancy in an interview with Glamour UK , citing "death" and "childbirth" as the two fears that resonate most profoundly with her. She said, “I’m just so scared. Leading back to Provo of even being in a doctor’s office, just all of that, the shots, the IVs that they put in.”

Hilton also told People about her and her husband Carter Reum’s decision to go with surrogacy. She said, “Surrogacy was a difficult decision to make. I would have loved that experience of growing the baby in your tummy and feeling the kicks and all of those exciting moments, but my life has just been so public. So even though the baby is biologically mine and Carter’s, we decided to have a surrogate carry him.”

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

