Why did Penn Badgley Specifically Ask for "No Intimate Scene" in You Season 4?

On an episode of "Podcrushed" podcast, the chief protagonist of the show, Penn, revealed that he urged the creator of the series to restrict the number of sex scenes that he'll have to do in season four. "Can I just stop doing intimate scenes, " he begged Sera Gamble, the creator. Actually, he had made up his mind to do this before he accepted the show.

The endearing psychological thriller ‘You’ is finally here with its 4 th season. Penn Badgley unveiled that he asked for fewer intimate scenes in the upcoming season of the Netflix originals.

Why didn't Penn want to do intimacy scenes in ‘You’?

“Fidelity in every relationship, especially marriage, is important to me” – He said. Even though capturing personal moments on camera cannot be considered as cheating, Badgley said he values loyalty in all of his relationships, especially marriage.

The reason behind Badgley’s request for less intimate scenes is that he is a married man. Penn Badgley married former "Gossip Girl" star Domino Kirke in 2017 and the two of them have a son named James who is two years old. He said to Sera that his desire for intimate scenes would go from 100 to zero, keeping the realistic expectations of the show in mind.

How did Sera Gamble react to this?

Fortunately, Gamble did not look surprised. She was really happy with Penn’s honesty and appreciated his directness. She gave an extremely encouraging reaction and lauded him for being reasonable and practical. The five episodes of the ‘You’ series are available on Netflix now. Get, set, and binge!