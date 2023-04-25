Why did Pete Davidson lose his cool during the Knicks Match? Here's everything you need to know

Pete Davidson, a devoted supporter of the New York Knicks, was present for both games three and four of the series against the Cavaliers. It is not surprising that he attended the most happening playoff game since he was born and raised in New York.

With many celebrities who were also present for the game, Pete was one of the many famous people who watched Game 4 between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks.

Though his supporting team won the match and with the happiness and zeal he was leaving the Madison stadium, it was later wrecked as many of his fans surrounded him, leaving no place for the movement that got Pete Davidson in a high-rising and tense situation.

Here is what happened:

Pete Davidson and Jon Stewart, who is also a well-known comedian, were spotted sitting together during Game 4 of the Knicks-Cavaliers series. As it was noticed that they truly were enjoying the match, as per their preferred side, they won the match and took a 3-1 series lead.

After the match got over, when Pete was leaving the stadium, he was spotted with his supporters, who were also present for the game. He spent some time with them and took selfies. But at one point he lost his calm and shoved one fan away because he went too near him.

As noticed in the video

The Knicks supporter who approached Davidson stepped extremely close to him and even put his arm over the comedian's shoulder. Additionally, he appeared to have spoken few words to him, which may have been the trigger for the peter who shoved a fan away.

The thrust did not develop into something more serious. The man was shoved, and Pete Davidson said a few words to him. But after a brief argument, the fan seems to have realised he was in error and chose to leave.

