Why did PewDiePie call his unborn child with wife Marzia Kjellberg a ‘disappointment’? Find out

PewDiePie, who is the former King of YouTube, had fairly clear intentions about family a few years ago. The YouTuber was very clear that he never wanted to have children and was not interested in settling down. However, with the recent developments it seems that such remarks were only an extension of his sardonic charms.

The former King of YouTube had officially announced in February 2023 that he and his wife Marzia Kjellberg are expecting a kid. The couple has known this news since November 2022 but they have kept it secret from their followers. But why did PewDiePie call his unborn child a ‘disappointment’? Here is everything we know about the same.

PewDiePie calls his unborn kid a disappointment

PewDiePie had given a very clear picture that he would be devastated if his child didn’t help him to create anime mech miniatures.

One of PewDiePie’s fans has uploaded a picture of him and his wife which was altered to show their potential future child’s face. The Swedish YouTuber reacted to this by saying, ‘Is that how our child would look like? We are never having kids! Imagine if we ever have a child and they grow up and they watch this video and they look exactly like that.’

PewDiePie also left a message for his future child in the same video and laughingly said that he would be disappointed if he didn’t help in building Gundams.

Felix has always enjoyed anime and manga very much. He can even be seen citing Japanese classics in his videos. PewDiePie even spent hours creating Gundam figures during his live streams.

PewDiePie unborn child’s gender

PewDiePie didn’t explicitly reveal the gender of his baby. However, he gave a significant hint to the fans at the conclusion of the video while visiting Tokyo tower.

