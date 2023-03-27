Why did Prince Harry enter the UK amidst all the Royal Family drama?

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, who now lives in the US, made an astonishing appearance at London's High Court on Monday as he and six other prominent individuals have filed a lawsuit against a well-known British newspaper group for violating their privacy for years.

Harry, who left his royal duties in 2019 and has had a strained relationship with the British royal family since then, was seen arriving at the court in the heart of London. Harry currently resides in California. The 38-year-old Duke of Sussex is one of several famous people who are suing the group for alleged phone-tapping-related "abhorrent criminal activity" and "gross breaches of privacy.”

Who filed a legal claim against the British newspaper?

Actresses Liz Hurley and Sadie Frost, John's husband David Furnish, Doreen Lawrence, the mother of murder victim Stephen Lawrence, and former Liberal Democrat deputy leader Simon Hughes have filed a joint suit against the publisher. According to the lawyer, they were all the victims of "many unlawful acts" committed by the newspaper, which included bugging calls, hacking messages from mobile phones, obtaining private information including medical records, hiring private investigators to gather information illegally, and much more.

Is media ‘exploitation’ the reason why Harry and Meghan move to the US?

One of the reasons why Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, stepped down from their royal duties and relocated to California to start new lives and businesses was media intrusion. In their most recent six-part Netflix documentary series as well as in Harry's autobiography "Spare," they attacked the media for a privacy violation.

