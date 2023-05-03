Why did Prince William and Prince Harry prefer Princess Diana over King Charles? New documentary reveals

King Charles: The Boy Who Walked Alone, a documentary that had been the talk with the coronation around the corner, has been making headlines and stories with each passing day.

The Royal family has never been a highlight as much as they are trending, and viewers are also interested in knowing the past, present, and ongoing that is happening within the royal family.

As the new documentary that is released shows the series of lives that King Charles has led ever since he was a boy, what really became the matter of attraction was how his children, Prince Harry and William, would prefer spending more time with their mother. Diana rather than his father.

Reasons why Prince Harry and William preferred spending time with their mothers more as children

As it’s noted, a member of the Royal Family has an enormous amount of responsibility; they must adhere to several protocols and travel across the country and throughout the world for various types of activities. So it's not surprising that King Charles was always on official business and didn't have much time to spend with his children, William and Harry.

The first few years of Princess Diana's marriage were easy, and it appeared like they were working hard to make their marriage work. When they had children, everyone assumed that it would strengthen their bond. That, however, was not the case.

The untold story of King Charles and Diana

"King Charles: The Boy Who Walked Alone," a new documentary, tells the story of King Charles' connection with his parents and children.

The marriage of Charles and Diana began on a sour note since Diana did not enjoy Camilla being a part of things. It was assumed that after they had children, their relationship would improve. However, due to extensive travel and work trips, his relationship with his children was unable to reach the level he desired.

ALSO READ: Is King Charles looking to forgive Prince Harry and Meghan Markle? Here's what we know

King Charles' relationship with their children

People believed Charles was "not always there" for his family, according to a royal biographer. Both boys were difficult to control, and an old bodyguard became so "enraged" that he fired some bullets into a tree.

Former Royal Protection Officer Ken Wharfe, on the other hand, said that King Charles "acknowledged" that "his two children were much happier doing what Diana would arrange for them" since she used to do all the enjoyable things with them. Diana, William, and Harry used to go go-karting, to theme parks, and on adventure vacations. King Charles, according to Wharfe, "wouldn't even think about doing that."

Advertisement

"Yes, he (King Charles) did take his sons on historical journeys, but they found that particular time, being with their father, rather boring," Wharfe explained in the video.

Penny Junor, who is also a royal biographer, addressed the fact that Charles was parenting in the same way that his parents did. He wasn't as rigid as them, but he always placed "work" first and "family" last.

King Charles' relationship with his parents

King Charles was "emotionally detached." In his book 'The King: The Life of Charles III' last year, a royal biographer named Christopher Andersen unearthed some stunning disclosures concerning King Charles' connection with his parents. According to the book, Charles' mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, was "cold and aloof" throughout his "lonely" boyhood.

Advertisement

The latest footage only confirmed Charles' allegation that he was "emotionally distant" from his parents when he was a child.

ALSO READ: Queen Consort Camilla: 5 things to know about her ahead of King Charles' coronation