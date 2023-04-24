Why did Princess Diana call Prince Harry’s birth the moment her marriage with Charles ‘went down the drain’?

Princess Diana and King Charles's narratives about their marriage differ a lot. Diana told Andrew Morton that Prince Harry’s birth was the turning point when everything “went down the drain,” while Charles says he cut his closest friends off as Diana believed they were "conspiring against her."

Princess Diana’s narrative

In a 1992 book by Andrew Morton, Diana: Her True Story, Princess Diana touched on many sensitive topics in the tapes she secretly recorded, like her struggle with Bulimia. She also described how she suspected that Charles was in love with Camilia while they were married. When the book was released, Diana’s involvement was kept secret. But in the editions that were published post her death, transcripts of her comments were included.

Diana revealed to Andrew, "Then, between William and Harry being born it is total darkness. I can't remember much, I've blotted it out, it was such pain. However, Harry appeared by a miracle. We were very, very close to each other the six weeks before Harry was born, the closest we've ever, ever been and ever will be.”

She continued, "Then suddenly, as Harry was born, it just went bang, our marriage, the whole thing went down the drain." Harry was born on September 1984, three years after Diana and Charles’ wedding. The book also says that Diana confided in the Queen about the matter, and the Queen blamed her Bulimia as the cause of problems in her relationship.

Prince Charles’ narrative

Charles’ side of the story was available for the public to read in the biography written by Jonathan Dimbleby. The book, The Prince of Wales: A Biography, was based on interviews with Charles and his friends along with his archive of letters and diaries.

"While she was pregnant with Prince Harry and for six months after his birth," Jonathan wrote, describing the incident, "the Princess made no further official visits abroad, preferring to stay at home with her very small children."For much of the time, they lived within the shell of a normal marriage, though they still lacked the intimacy and mutual understanding without which the relationship could not grow. As they shared no common interests, there was little to talk about except the mundane arrangements that are necessary when two people share the same roof.” He continues to explain how Diana had stopped seeing her psychiatrist, claiming she felt better, which led to her mood swings and distress and exhausted both of them. What else is different in Charles’ narration is that it does not describe the sudden closeness before Harry’s birth that Diana describes was present.

Charles’ book describes how he and the people around him felt that Diana was not acting rationally. It also appears like Charles was pressured into giving up some of his closest friends and confidantes for Diana’s sake. Jonathan describes how the Princess felt like all of Charles’s friends were conspiring against her, "She clearly believed that a number of his oldest friends and advisers, including distinguished figures in public life, were, as she put it, 'oilers,' sycophants whose influence on his judgment was malign.”

He continues, "From a mixture of embarrassment and loyalty to his wife, the prince evidently could not bring himself to explain his action to them, with the result that they discovered what was happening only when the phone calls stopped, the letters ceased to flow and the invitations to Highgrove and Balmoral failed to arrive."

