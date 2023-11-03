Why did Princess Diana stop wearing her signature blue eyeliner? Find out real reason

Princess Diana has always been a fashion icon, even years after her passing, she's known for wearing some of the most memorable looks of the '90s. The woman was known for experimenting with her style and changing it up a little every time she could, especially after she distanced herself from the royal family. One thing that the public might've noticed about the Princess' style, was that she was a huge fan of blue eyeliners. So what exactly changed for her to stop wearing her signature look?

Princess Diana's makeup artists revealed the truth

Princess Diana's makeup artist finally revealed after years why her client stopped wearing blue eyeliner. Mary Greenwell said in an interview with Yahoo Beauty in 2017, "I think beiges and browns are just so much prettier. Simple as that." The artist revealed she was the influence behind Diana dropping her signature eyeliner. She continued, "She felt no need to be showy, so she kept her makeup subtle and appropriate for the occasion." Even though the Princess of Wales was fine will minute and elegant makeup, Mary said she was still adamant about making sure her eyes still popped out, adding, "She loved to exaggerate her gorgeous eyes and wear loads of mascara."

Mary, whose clientele has spanned from A-list actresses to top models in the industry, talked about the importance of keeping one's style consistent when in public office. She explained, "She was someone who was in the public eye presenting herself all the time to the public. It isn’t particularly appropriate to go on changing your look every five seconds." However, that didn't mean the people's princess didn't change her appearance at all. Greenwell added, "I think dramatic change is not really something for somebody who’s in the White House or in office or in a royal family, as it’s just not really appropriate."

Princess Diana was interested in makeup

While Diana had an amazing team of makeup artists on her call and back, that didn't deter her from playing around with it herself. The now 63-year-old said, "She loved makeup and loved experimenting. It wasn’t to the point of going from green eyeshadow to blue eyeshadow, but just experimenting with ways to bring her eyes out more." As per the artist, the late royal wanted to "look absolutely beautiful" at any given time of the day.

