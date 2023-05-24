Why did Priyanka Chopra burn a lot of her high school pictures? Here's what the actress has to say

Indian actress and superstar Priyanka Chopra has been on a global domination spree with a hit television series, a rom-com film in theatres, and multiple cover stories in magazines around the world. The 40-year-old has now revealed that she burned a lot of her high school pictures and regrets it. Continue reading for more details about the same.

Why did Priyanka Chopra burn her high school pictures?

During an interview with The Zoe Report, Chopra talked about the fashion that existed when she was in high school and how she chose to burn most of her pictures from that time period. She said, "It was sort of like early 2000s and everyone had a bit of this but everything was like highlights and eyeliner and eye shadow and chain dresses and low waist jeans and thongs showing, and just so much was happening."

Chopra added, "I kind of may have burned a lot of my high school pictures because of the reason which now I regret because I was writing a book and I was like I need pictures but I burnt a lot of those because it's just like 'What were you thinking?' so much of everything. Why? Just so unnecessary to do all the things." The actress revealed this during an interview titled, Priyanka Chopra Jonas Reveals 7 Truths About Herself.

The description of the video says, "Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares things you would only know if you have walked a day in her shoes." Chopra is the cover star of the magazine for May 2023. During the cover story, the actress also spoke about her appearance at the 2023 Met Gala where she wore a Valentino gown and donned an 11-carat blue diamond necklace that hadn't been seen in public in 40 years. Known as the Bulgari Laguna Blu, the rare piece of jewelry fetched $25 million dollars at an auction last week.

"I felt like a queen," she revealed and added that she only attended one after-party because she liked her outfit and chose to not attend the other bashes including Stella McCartney and Dua Lipa's hosted parties because her daughter, Malti Chopra-Jonas usually wakes up around 6:30 to 7:00 am in the morning. And as Chopra has previously revealed, her priorities have changed ever since her daughter's birth. She explained, "I didn't do anything. My feet hurt and my extensions had to come off. The ponytail hurt. Honestly, it was all a blur."

