Why did Priyanka Chopra feel like a ‘doormat’ in her past relationships before marrying Nick Jonas?

Priyanka Chopra is getting candid like never before. The 40-year-old actress recently appeared on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast where she candidly spoke about many aspects of her personal life, including her botched nose surgery, her past relationships, and her bond with her pop star husband Nick Jonas. Speaking of which, during the chat, she also stated that she felt like a ‘doormat’ in her previous relationships, before she met Nick. Read on to know more.

Priyanka Chopra says she felt like ‘a doormat’ in her past relationships

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared that she went from ‘relationship to relationship to relationship’ without giving herself time. The Citadel actress also shared that she would end up dating her co-actors or people she worked with. She also expressed that she kept trying to fit people into her idea about how a relationship should be like.

Reflecting on why her past relationships failed, Priyanka said that she would always act like the ‘caretaker’ and sideline her own work, meetings, and priorities to make sure the other person was ‘propped up’. “It was so normalized in my brain for so long that I ended up giving the power in such a skewed way that I never stood up for myself. I literally would become like a doormat and I was like, okay, that’s fine because, you know, that’s what women have been told for such a long time that our role is to glue the family together or you’ve got to make your man feel comfortable when he comes back home,” the Love Again actress said.

Priyanka Chopra felt ‘invisible’ in her past relationships

Chopra Jonas said that there came a point in her life when she realized that she was being ‘self-destructive’ and that she needed to choose herself. She expressed that she felt like she owed nobody anything, except her family, herself, and the people who truly loved her. “When you are in relationships where you stop recognizing who you are, you stop having your own identity, or you stop knowing what is it what you want for yourself, what your goals are, then you are invisible. And, I just started feeling invisible in my relationships,” she said.

Priyanka Chopra will be soon seen in the romantic-comedy Love Again alongside Sam Heughan. The movie is slated to release on May 12.

