Why did Rachel McAdams reject Devil Wears Prada, Mission: Impossible III, and Iron Man? Find out

Canadian actress Rachel McAdams has revealed that she turned down roles in popular movies like The Devil Wears Prada, Casino Royale, Mission: Impossible III, Iron Man, and Get Smart. Continue reading to know what she said about rejecting these films and whether she will star in the upcoming Mean Girls musical adaptation.

Why did Rachel McAdams reject these films?

The 44-year-old actress reportedly refused these offers when she moved back to Canada after seeing massive success with her portrayal of Allie Hamilton and Regina George in the 2004 films The Notebook and Mean Girls. Back then, McAdams biked around Toronto, spent time with her family, and recentered. Does she have any regrets about letting those offers go?

Here's what she said during an interview with Bustle. "There's certainly things like 'I wish I'd done that,'" McAdams admits, but when she saw films she turned down become successful, she feels, "I step back and go, 'That was the right person for that.'" All five of the movies that McAdams rejected, ended up being massively successful box office hits.

Talking about her two-year break in Canada when she was at her career's peak, she adds, "I felt guilty for not capitalizing on the opportunity that I was being given because I knew I was in such a lucky spot. But I also knew it wasn't quite jiving with my personality and what I needed to stay sane." The Doctor Strange star reveals, "There were definitely some anxious moments of wondering if I was just throwing it all away, and why was I doing that?"

"It's taken years to understand what I intuitively was doing," McAdams concludes on the topic. On the other hand, the actress responds to questions abut whether she would appear in the musical film adaptation of her iconic film Mean Girls. "I don't see a way to shoehorn us in. If Tina [Fey] can figure it out, I'm there, for sure," she responds. She also reveals that she has a complicated relationship with the fame she received through her work.

"You don't go to theater school to learn about how to deal with that. There's no book on how to navigate that." McAdams asks Bustle to edit her images as minimally as possible and explains, "This is my body, and I think that's so important to reflect back out to the world. It's OK to look your best and work at it and be healthy, but that's different for everyone."