Why did Raven-Symoné ask all her dating partners to sign an NDA including wife Pearman-Maday? Find out

On ‘Howie Mandel Does Stuff Podcast’, the former That’s So Raven star, Raven-Symoné admitted that she would make anyone she was dating sign a non-disclosure agreement.

During the podcast, Raven-Symoné opened up and said that when she started dating anyone she would get them to sign NDAs including her now wife Pearman-Maday. In the beginning, Raven found it highly impersonal but eventually she was able to wrap her head around it.

Here is everything to know about Raven-Symoné getting her partners to sign NDAs.

Raven-Symoné’s non-disclosure agreement

Raven-Symoné said that though signing non-disclosure agreements with the romantic partners seems very impersonal, they have to do it. She said, “And it took me a while to wrap my head around it. But someone in our position needs to do that.”

Raven-Symoné was asked when she would bring up the NDA paperwork with her partners, she replied ‘before naughty time comes’. That’s So Raven Star also added that she also got consent forms signed before any type of sexual act happened. She would get the paperwork from her lawyer and have it handy as needed. Raven-Symoné said, “The lawyer’s right there in the room! Welcome to being a celebrity in Hollywood nowadays. It’s true, though. Nowadays, hashtags, real life, they’ve changed the dynamic of having an intimate relationship with somebody.”

Raven-Symoné also opened up about how she approached this conversation with her now wife, Miranda Pearman-Maday. That’s So Raven star said that they were in a restaurant when she brought up the NDA forms. Initially, Miranda Pearman-Maday was reluctant to sign an NDA but she did it for Raven-Symoné.

That’s So Raven Star elaborated, “She’s [Miranda Pearman-Maday] like, ‘I don’t understand,’ because she knew that we had something different. She did it for me because she knew that I was being pushed elsewhere, and she understood.”

Raven-Symoné and Miranda Pearman-Maday tied the knot in 2020. Last year, the couple also started a YouTube channel to share about their lives as a multiracial LGBTQ couple.

