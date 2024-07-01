Why Did Real Housewives of New York City Alum Called Off Her Wedding With Scott Lintet? Kelly Bensimon Reveals

Kelly Bensimon, who gained notoriety from her time on Real Housewives of New York City, made waves on Tuesday, June 25, when she announced that she and financier Scott Litner were calling off their planned wedding.

Rescheduled from June 29 to June 23, the wedding was canceled four days before the ceremony. Bensimon revealed that her decision was a result of Litner's refusal to sign a prenuptial agreement, expressing her profound regret at the turn of events.

Kelly Bensimon’s stance on prenuptial agreements

In an interview with PEOPLE magazine, Bensimon stated that she was adamant about the importance of a prenuptial agreement. This was regarded as critical for preserving her financial interests in the event of divorce.

Her perspective on this issue reflects her strong views on financial stability and relationship planning. The cancellation is an important personal milestone for Bensimon, demonstrating her dedication to preserving her own financial security as she navigates this stage of her life.

According to reports, Kelly Bensimon, 56, told PEOPLE that her decision to reject marriage was personal. She addressed the widespread rumors and conjecture surrounding the case, saying, "In the end, my decision belongs to me alone, but I understand there has been a lot of speculation and gossip, and I want to clarify things." She went on to say that she declined to marry because he refused to sign a prenuptial agreement, which halted the proceedings.

Advertisement

Bethenny Frankel reports on Kelly Bensimon's wedding cancellation

PEOPLE verified that Bensimon called off the wedding earlier this week. A source close to the reality star claimed she needed time to herself to refocus at a trying period. The Real Housewives of New York City alumna confirmed the news in an official statement, expressing her disappointment at the "turn of events" and stating that the June 29 wedding had been canceled on Tuesday, June 25.

A statement from Bensimon herself, expressing her joy for a new chapter in her life with Scott, was included in the message. She clarified that late on Tuesday afternoon, she had understood.

She added that when they got married, her spouse thought everything would be done on faith and that she wouldn't have any legal rights. She did, however, highlight her many years of experience as a single mother and her continued commitment to making wise choices for both herself and her family.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Who Is Kelly Bensimon’s Ex-Fiancé? 5 Things About Scott Litner Amid Celebrity Couple Splitting Up Few Days Before Wedding