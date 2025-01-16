Why Did Renée Zellweger Take a 6-Year Break From Acting? Bridget Jones Actress Reveals

Renée Zellweger opens up about a six-year acting sabbatical ahead of the release of Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy in February 2025.

Two-time Academy Award-winning actress Zellweger has revealed the reason why she took a six-year acting hiatus. The sabbatical started in 2010 and was the result of an arduous period in her life. It ended with her comeback in 2016's Bridget Jones's Baby.

While explaining her reasons for stepping away, Zellweger described how she was feeling creatively exhausted and dissatisfied with her work. She mentioned the fact that she had been repeating the same kind of emotional experience time and again, which eventually made her work monotonous.

Speaking of why the break was necessary, Zellweger said in a British Vogue interview, "Because I needed to. I was sick of the sound of my own voice. When I was working, I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, listen to you. Are you sad again, Renée? Oh, is this your mad voice?’ It was a regurgitation of the same emotional experiences."

Despite her stay away from Hollywood, Zellweger was busy. She engaged in music, read international law, and personally took on housebuilding and raising rescue dogs. She also co-founded a production company, organized a fundraiser to help a friend with an illness, and spent more time with her family, godchildren, and pets.

Renée Zellweger's recent return has resulted in critical accolades with an Oscar won through her role as Judy Garland in the 2019 biopic Judy. Her next film, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, will be released on Valentine's Day. Based on Helen Fielding's novel, this sequel celebrates Bridget in her 50s as a very new and active widow in modern life.

