Why did Rihanna pay a man $500,000 to move out of his 5-bedroom home for a week? Find out

Rihanna’s SuperBowl Halftime Show performance from February has hardly settled in the masses’ memories. The 35-year-old’s act marked her return on stage after a long hiatus of 6 years and even garnered 5 million more views than the actual game itself.

But, do you know where the pop titan was staying in Arizona ahead of her much-talked-about Halftime Show. Well, it has now been revealed that Rihanna was staying at 48-year-old cybersecurity expert Spyro Malaspinas’ 5-bedroom house, which he rented out to the Umbrella singer for a whopping $500,000 for a week.

Rihanna pays $500,000k to man to move out of his own house

According to Wall Street Journal, Sypro Malaspinas purchased the 6,400-square-foot home in the town of Paradise Valley for a whopping $7.3 million last year.

A property management firm, with whom Malaspinas had already worked before, approached him ahead of SuperBowl week. They then offered him $500,000 to rent out his house for a week during Super Bowl LVII – which he could not refuse.

It was only after he agreed to the hefty lease that he realized that the firm was approaching him on behalf of Rihanna, who needed a place to stay in the days leading up to her big performance.

The house located between Phoenix and Scottsdale was perfect for Rihanna due to its ideal location. It was only a 30-minute drive to the State Farm stadium in Glendale.

"The last thing I am is a real estate baron,” he told the publication. "My pride’s not that big. I don’t mind moving out for $500,000 a week." He shared that renting out his house for a week will cover his mortgage for 2 years.

Malaspinas also shared that he has not yet moved back into the five-bed house since Rihanna's stay, and that he has been offered 'crazy amounts of money' to sell-up the property.

Currently, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are awaiting the arrival of their second baby together.

