Why did Robert Downey Jr choose Oppenheimer as first movie after MCU? Actor reveals

In an exclusive interview with Extra's, Melvin Robert, Robert Downey Jr. and Cillian Murphy discussed their upcoming film, Oppenheimer, directed by Christopher Nolan. Downey Jr., known for his iconic role as Iron Man, revealed why he chose this project as his first movie after bidding farewell to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

A fascinating new journey

After his legendary portrayal of Iron Man, Downey Jr. was discerning about his next role. However, when ‘Oppenheimer came along, it intrigued him. The actor candidly shared how the film initially scared him, but the opportunity to work with Christopher Nolan and collaborate with Murphy made it an exciting proposition. Having taken time off to spend with his family, Downey Jr. embraced the chance to let Nolan shoulder the heavy lifting, bringing a renewed energy to his craft.

Oppenheimer delves into the true story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb and head of the Manhattan Project, portrayed by Murphy. Downey Jr., who portrays Lewis Strauss, emphasized the significance of the complex relationship between their characters. Drawing inspiration from Mozart and Salieri, Downey Jr. highlighted the immense talent and dedication that Murphy brings to the role. The actors agreed that their on-screen dynamic is both compelling and chilling, captivating audiences with the impact of imagined slights between important individuals. While 'Oppenheimer' is not intended as a history lesson, the film carries a thought-provoking quality that may inspire viewers to delve deeper into the events it portrays. Murphy acknowledged the film's capacity to raise profound ethical and moral questions, while simultaneously delivering an entertaining and thrilling experience. Nolan's filmmaking style challenges audiences and assumes their intelligence, providing a multi-faceted and engaging narrative. Downey Jr. commended the film for being a definitive statement that cinema is evolving while remaining connected to its roots, offering a cool and fun ride comparable to any genre movie of the summer.

Exciting surprises to come

During the interview, Downey Jr. revealed his love for antiquing and the thrill of finding unique pieces. His passion for antiques extends beyond acting, as he expressed the joy of uncovering something special that feels necessary to possess. In contrast, Murphy humorously admitted that he was not familiar with antiquing and was surprised to learn it was even a verb.

As their conversation wrapped up, Melvin Robert couldn't help but inquire if Downey Jr. had brought Murphy a gift. The actor playfully revealed that the gift was still being created, leaving readers intrigued and eager to see what surprise awaits.

Oppenheimer promises to be a captivating cinematic experience, combining complex relationships, and thrilling storytelling. With Robert Downey Jr. and Cillian Murphy at the helm, audiences can anticipate an engaging exploration. The film's release on July 21st marks Downey Jr.'s first venture post-MCU, making it a highly anticipated event for fans and movie enthusiasts alike.

