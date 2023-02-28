Why did Ronda Rousey rant on Twitter about WWE? Here's everything you need to know
Ronda Rousey needs no introduction. The wrestler is undoubtedly one of the most remarkable athletes in WWE’s illustrious history. The Baddest Woman on the Earth began her career in Judo and later moved to WWE where her popularity skyrocketed. Although, Rousey seems to be upset with WWE from the last few months as she lost her WWE Smackdown Women’s championship of 2022 and the woman who defeated her was none other than Charlotte, her old nemesis.
Even her latest Twitter rant has proved that she is dissatisfied with WWE. For some reason, she has once again taken her issues to social media. The war of words started when she criticized the WWE booking crew and Bayley in the last few hours. She vented her rage in a series of tweets. She called out Damage CTRL for not defending their Women's Tag Team Titles as much as they should have.
She wrote, “Apparently the entirety of the Smackdown tag division is @NatbyNature plus whatever poor soul she can recruit to her lost cause this week. #USOs defend their title every week, #DamageCNTRL has defended like twice in 6 months (sic). What the hell is going on here?"
After some time, Bayley came out in support of the members of Damage CTRL, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. She replied to Rowdy’s tweet, “Please spell the champs name right. And then show up to some live events and watch them defend the tag titles weekly. Bayley's rude response on Twitter definitely triggered Ronda Rousey as she responded with so many tweets afterwards. Check out the tweets here-
Fans’ reaction to Ronda Rousey’s spat
Following the social media feud, many believe that Rowdy will go for the Women's Tag Team Titles with Shayna Baszler at her side. After losing the SmackDown Women's Title two months ago, this could be her final chance.
