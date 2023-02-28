Why did Ronda Rousey rant on Twitter about WWE? Here's everything you need to know

Ronda Rousey needs no introduction. The wrestler is undoubtedly one of the most remarkable athletes in WWE’s illustrious history. The Baddest Woman on the Earth began her career in Judo and later moved to WWE where her popularity skyrocketed. Although, Rousey seems to be upset with WWE from the last few months as she lost her WWE Smackdown Women’s championship of 2022 and the woman who defeated her was none other than Charlotte, her old nemesis.

Even her latest Twitter rant has proved that she is dissatisfied with WWE. For some reason, she has once again taken her issues to social media. The war of words started when she criticized the WWE booking crew and Bayley in the last few hours. She vented her rage in a series of tweets. She called out Damage CTRL for not defending their Women's Tag Team Titles as much as they should have.