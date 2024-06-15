Ryan Gosling is one of the most beloved actors in the world right now. After his blockbuster film Barbie, the actor gained immense amounts of love and applause for his performance as a plastic male doll, Ken. He is known for his romantic charisma and outstanding abilities as an actor. Gosling is also widely recognized for his film, The Nice Guy.

Starring alongside Russell Crowe, the actor expressed his doubts that there might never be a sequel. In an interview with Comic Book, Ryan Gosling revealed there might not be a sequel because of its performance at the box office in the first week.

ALSO READ: Did You Know Ryan Gosling Had THIS Nickname In High School? Actor Reveals

Ryan Gosling revealed why The Nice Guys never got a sequel

Ryan Gosling believed there would never be a sequel to The Nice Guys. In an interview with Comic Book, the actor said that due to the film's success at the box office during its opening weekend, there might never be a sequel. The 43-year-old actor co-starred with Russell Crowe in the 1970s film The Nice Guys, playing a failing private eye in Los Angeles.

The two actors develop an unexpected friendship when they're tasked with discovering a missing woman, played by Margaret Qualley. Despite earning good reviews, The Nice Guys has never had a sequel. Both Gosling and Crowe professed interest in the idea but to no effect.

Advertisement

Speaking with ComicBook during his new film promotion, The Fall Guy, the Barbie actor revealed that one box office opponent wrecked The Nice Guys' prospects of becoming a franchise. He said, “So much of a sequel, I think, is decided by the opening weekend of a movie. We started off against angry birds. So, angry birds have just devastated us. Angry Birds has a sequel.”

Ryan Gosling’s new film, The Fall Guy

Ryan Gosling, an Oscar-nominated actor, worked with Leitch on The Fall Guy, a thrilling action-romantic comedy. It is based on the 1980s television drama of the same name, which starred Lee Major. The film is about a Hollywood stuntman who becomes entangled in a real-world, dangerous mission. The premise allows for plenty of fun in the story as well as some absolutely breathtaking action and given the talent involved, we expect the film to deliver on both.

Advertisement

The film, starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, follows Colt Seavers, a jobless stunt performer. His ex-girlfriend invites him to perform stunts for her big-budget Hollywood directorial debut. The stuntman does stunts for a rising action star who is a complete jerk. When the actor goes missing, Colt must follow him down and save him from Hollywood's dark underbelly, in the hopes of reuniting with his former love, preserving the film, and demonstrating that he is the best stuntman around. Meanwhile, The Fall Guy hits theaters on May 3, 2024.

ALSO READ: All Of Ryan Gosling's Future Projects To Look Out For Ft. The Fall Guy, The Gray Man 2 & More