Why Did Sara From Love Is Blind Get Engaged to Ben Even Despite His Lack of Political Views? Find Out Here

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the first six episodes of Love Is Blind season 8.

Sara Carton from Love is Blind recently got engaged to Ben Mezzenga. During season 8 of the aforementioned series, this was a big surprise for everyone watching it, as Ben did not have much idea about George Floyd and didn't even vote during the last election. Meanwhile, he did not feel anything about Black Lives Matter either, all of which was a big red flag for the female candidate.

While the two have been now engaged, Sara explains, "I do want to emphasize there are so many hours that we talked, like 20-30 hours total, maybe even more."

Talking to Entertainment Weekly, the star added that the creators of Love is Blind are very specific about what they show on television, also mentioning that she is glad about the conversation between her and Ben that was aired for the audience.

The star then went on to detail that the show is aired in chronological order and hence not everything is shown the way it had happened in real life. As per Sara, the couple had more conversations between them before they got engaged.

Stating that on the proposal day, she was not sure if her answer would be yes or no, as she wanted “reassurance that these things would be something important for him,” detailing their time, Sara explained that she went to Ben and stated that she doesn't wish to become his teacher and that Ben should not do it for her but for himself.

Recalling Ben’s words, Sara stated, “Ben told me he is a man of his word," adding that the man doesn't let her feel like she has all the weight on her shoulders.

The first nine episodes of Love is Blind are available to watch on Netflix.