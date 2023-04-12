Why did Sarah Paulson give Pedro Pascal money back in the day? Actress takes a walk down memory lane

American actress Sarah Paulson and Chilean-American actor Pedro Pascal's friendship and equation goes back three long decades. The two met in 1993 when Pascal came to New York City as a student at New York University's Tisch School of the Arts. The 48-year-old actors have reminisced about their friendship and revealed details. Continue reading to know more.

Why did Sarah Paulson lend money to Pedro Pascal back in the day?

Paulson took a walk down memory lane and revealed that she used to help support Pascal financially in the early 2000s when he was still struggling to make it as an actor. She would give him money she made from her acting so he could feed himself. "We would go to see movies all the time in those years and we would get so lost in them," Paulson told Esquire.

ALSO READ: Sarah Paulson QUITTING American Horror Story? Alum hints at this being her ‘last season’ on the show

"You can fill in the blanks about the why of that however you like, but I think there were things we wanted to escape mentally, emotionally, spiritually," she added. The actress further revealed, "He's talked about this publicly, but there were times when I would give him my per diem from a job I was working on so that he could have money to feed himself."

When the conversation steered towards Pascal being called "daddy" by fans across the Internet, Paulson said, "Knowing Pedro as intimately as I do, I would not want him to be my daddy, personally. I want him to be my pal that I can hang out with until all hours of the night, but Daddy?" She told the magazine how "psychotic" it was that "everybody wants a piece of him" and went on to add what she hopes to see from him in the future.

ALSO READ: HBO’s The Last of Us: All you need to know about Pedro Pascal's EPIC post-apocalyptic drama

The American Horror Story actress added, "You just want him to succeed. And that to me, I feel like, is the sign of a major movie star." Paulson suggested, "I'm ready for him to take the reins from the guys from romantic comedies past, like Bruce Willis and Mel Gibson and all these guys. He can be all that. Let’s remake Die Hard with Pedro. Remake all the Lethal Weapon movies with Pedro."

Pascal, the Mandalorian actor, concluded the interview, "What's next? I have no fucking idea. I just hope that I have the maturity to not chase something that would mean more from the outside." The caption of an Instagram post of Pascal reads, "Your work is my measure @mssarahcatharinepaulson," and it's a picture of the actress from a photoshoot. Fans have adored the duo's friendship and always rejoice every time the two hang out together.