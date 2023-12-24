Why did Scream 7 director Christopher London quit working in the next season?
Explore the tumultuous journey of Scream 7, from director Christopher Landon's unexpected exit to the firing of franchise's actors and the challenges in bringing the seventh sequel to the franchise.
The world of horror enthusiasts was recently shaken by the unexpected departure of director Christopher Landon from the highly anticipated Scream 7. Landon's exit came amidst a series of challenges faced by the production, including the firing of two lead actors and a growing storm of controversy. This turn of events has left fans curious about the future of the iconic franchise and the reasons behind Landon's decision to step away from what was initially deemed a dream project.
Christopher Landon announces his exit from Scream 7
Christopher Landon, known for his work on horror hits like Happy Death Day and Freaky, shocked the horror community with his announcement that he had formally exited Scream 7. In a tweet on a Saturday, Landon shared, "I guess now is as good a time as any to announce I formally exited Scream 7 weeks ago. This will disappoint some and delight others. It was a dream job that turned into a nightmare. And my heart did break for everyone involved. Everyone. But it’s time to move on. I have nothing.”
Landon's departure raised questions about the impact on the film's creative direction. Having been set to take over from the successful directing team Radio Silence, which revitalized the franchise with the 2022 Scream installment, Landon's exit left the project hanging in the balance.
Scream 7 continues despite the exit of multiple actors
The tumultuous journey of Scream 7 didn't end with Landon's departure. The firing of Melissa Barrera, initially noted to be in October during the Israel-Hamas war, added to the film's challenges. Barrera's growing activism during the conflict prompted Spyglass to make the decision, leaving the film without one of its key players.
Landon, hired before the actors' strike, publicly expressed his dissatisfaction with Barrera's dismissal, posting on his Twitter, as retrieved via The Hollywood Reporter, "This is my statement: 💔 Everything sucks. Stop yelling. This was not my decision to make." The tweet was later deleted, adding an air of mystery to Landon's sentiments.
In a surprising turn of events, fellow star Jenna Ortega also won’t return to the project, a decision made by her and her representation team. Strikingly, this decision was known before the SAG-AFTRA strike but wasn't made public until a month later. Christopher Landon's deleted Twitter post added another layer of intrigue to the situation, leaving fans wondering about the extent of the challenges faced behind the scenes.
With Christopher Landon's departure and the casting shake-ups, the future of Scream 7 now rests on the shoulders of James Vanderbilt, the writer-producer entrusted with co-writing the rebooted movies and crafting the current script.
