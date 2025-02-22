Why Did Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Lawyer Quit Amid His Looming Trial in May? Says, 'Under No Circumstances...'

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse and sex trafficking.

While the legal team of Sean Diddy Combs is preparing themselves for the trial, which is supposed to be held in May 2025, an attorney has quit on the now disgraced rapper’s case. As per recent reports, one of the six lawyers who were looking into the case has quit.

According to the documents reported by NBC News, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ attorney, Anthony Ricco, had requested to be dismissed from his role.

This request by Ricco was made on February 21, 2025, as he filed to withdraw as a representative because "under no circumstances can I continue to effectively serve as counsel for Sean Combs, consistent with the ABA Standards for Criminal Justice."

In his filing, the attorney also mentioned that he is aware of the local rules that require an “application for withdrawal of counsel is supported and granted 'only upon a showing by affidavit or otherwise of satisfactory reasons for withdrawal."

Further continuing, Ricco added, “There are sufficient reasons (related to the protections afforded by the attorney/client privilege) for brevity in my application for withdrawal as counsel in this case."

He then also maintained that the case would not notice a lapse in representation, as the legal team will still have five attorneys on record, and that if the motion is granted, this will not result in a delay in the current “schedule for the commencement of jury selection and trial, or the present schedules for briefings of pre-trial legal issues."

As per E! Online, Anthony Ricco had discussed this with the lead counsel in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ case, Mark Agnifilio.

For those who do not know, the Bump, Bump, Bump artist was charged with racketeering conspiracy; sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and transportation to engage in prostitution, to which he pleaded not guilty.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence, assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.