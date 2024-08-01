Why Did Selena Gomez And Miley Cyrus Never Share Screen Together During Their Disney Crossover

Disney helped launch the careers of pop icons Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez, but it seems they were at odds earlier on. Cyrus starred as the lead in the popular Disney sitcom Hannah Montana, while Gomez was known for her role as Alex in Wizards of Waverly Place.

The much-anticipated Disney crossover, Wizards on Deck with Hannah Montana, brought together cast members from Hannah Montana, Wizards of Waverly Place, and The Suite Life on Deck in 2009. Although Cyrus and Gomez appeared in the crossover, they never shared the screen. Jennifer Stone, a Wizards of Waverly Place alum, recently revisited this topic on her Rewatch podcast.

Stone, now 31, teased the past rivalry between Gomez and Cyrus, suggesting that their conflict might have stemmed from both dating Nick Jonas consecutively at the time. “They intermittently got along,” Stone said in Episode 64 of the podcast, adding, “It was, like, high school. They both dated Nick Jonas. I think Miley dated him first and then Selena, and then it was just messy high school nonsense.”

From a different perspective, it’s possible that the producers chose not to have Cyrus and Gomez appear together on screen. At the time, Hannah Montana was in its third season, Wizards of Waverly Place was in its second, and The Suite Life on Deck was in its debut season.

However, the rumors about their rivalry have since faded. Stone noted that they are “all good now.” In 2016, Gomez clarified that there was never a real feud with Cyrus and that they have moved past the teenage drama, each settling into their own lives.

For those who might find it reassuring, Gomez and Cyrus did eventually share the screen in a Hannah Montana special. Disney producers took advantage of the rumored feud between the two stars and incorporated it into the show.

Gomez guest-starred as Mikayla Skeech, Hannah's pop star rival, in several episodes of the Disney sitcom. She first appeared in Episode 13 of Season 2, which aired in 2007.

In this fan-favorite episode, Hannah and Mikayla appear to be friends during an appearance on the talk show The Real Deal. However, once the camera is off, their animosity towards each other is made clear to viewers.

Despite the tension, the collaboration created a buzz among fans, bringing together admirers of both Disney stars for the Hannah Montana special. Today, Gomez and Cyrus are on good terms, if not the closest of friends.

