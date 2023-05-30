Why did Selena Gomez have a heated argument with a bodyguard at Beyonce's concert? Fan reveals in a tweet

Selena Gomez went viral on the internet recently when she attended Beyonce’s Renaissance concert. A video that surfaced caught fans eyes; in the clip, Selena could be seen yelling at a bodyguard. What instigated the yelling from the pop star was a mystery to the fans. A fan of Gomez has finally come forward to provide some clarity on the situation.

Selena Gomez defends a fan at Beyonce’s concert

After Selena Gomez's video of yelling at a security guard at a Beyonce concert went viral online, the singer got scrutinized for her burst of anger. Many labeled her as a “diva” for reacting the way she did; the reason behind the 30-year-old’s behavior was not clear. A fan of the star has finally given an explanation of what really happened. The fan took to Twitter to clarify that a fan had been pushed by the security guard, and Selena took it upon herself to defend them. It was not known if the guard was part of Selena’s security team or someone who worked at the stadium. But the tweet mentioned that the guard was Selena’s bodyguard.

In the Calm Down singer’s defense, explaining in the tweet, the fan said, “Selena Gomez defended a fan from being pushed by her own security guard. Selena defended her fans so strongly!!!”

Fans react to Selena Gomez’s video

Right after the video of Selena yelling at the guard on the internet, fans were quick to give their account of the incident. A fan narrated the incident noting that the star was very friendly before the outburst. They wrote, “She was very friendly with us, and all of a sudden she was mad I think it's because she was lost and the show was about to start kkkkkkkkkkkkkk.”

Another fan added, “She was super friendly. I think it's because she wasn't finding where the sector was because she arrived just in time to start.” A few people called Selena out without knowing the context of the video. One user called Selena out by saying, “Selena is an entitled diva mole.”

Another video of a bodyguard behaving rudely towards Selena’s friend Raquelle Stevens has been raising eyebrows. In the video, the guard can be seen pushing Raquelle away from Selena as the star is about to hop into the car. A fan tweeted the video captioning it, “THE BODYGUARD PUSHING RAQUELLE I CANT.”

