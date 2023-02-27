Why did Selena Gomez not grace the 2023 SAG Awards red carpet?

Selena Gomez was nowhere to be seen at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, February 26. Despite her show Only Murders in the Building being nominated in three categories at the prestigious award ceremony, neither Selena, nor her co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin arrived on the red carpet. The trio appeared on a pre-taped sketch during the opening of the event. Moreover, other actors in the series, i.e. Cara Delevingne and Ashley Park did pose in front of the paparazzi. Continue reading to find out why Selena skipped the red carpet at the SAG Awards 2023 .

As per Elle magazine, Selena Gomez might have decided to skip the red carpet at the 2023 SAG Awards today because she is busy shooting for the third season of her show Only Murders in The Building , in New York City. The comedy series was nominated for three awards at the event today, namely, Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, and Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series for both Martin Short and Steve Martin. However, neither actor won in the category.

Selena Gomez on Martin Short and Steve Martin

Recently, Gomez opened up about Martin and Short in an interview with Vanity Fair. She expressed that she loves them and even though she does not like calling them her grandpas, she said that they ‘kind of are’. Selena also revealed that she would laugh at the same jokes that the actors tell her time and again.

The Rare Beauty founder further revealed that only Martin Short texts her, while Steve Martin prefers to send emails to her team. “What’s funny is Marty will text me, but Steve will not,” she said. “He has my email, but he won’t send me the email. He will send it to [my assistant]. I think he wants to be polite. It’s very endearing, but he makes it a whole thing.”