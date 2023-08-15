Why did Selena Gomez say 'told you so' to Stephen Curry's wife Ayesha Curry in her recent post? Find out

Selena Gomez can't get enough of her favorite breakfast. On Monday, the Rare singer shared a slew of photos of herself and her favorite breakfast. Gomez loves sharing her day-to-day activities with her fans. Similarly, today she shared a glimpse of her all-time favorite breakfast on her Instagram story, and even tagged her friend Ayesha Curry in the story. Ayesha was featured in one of the episodes of Selena Gomez’s cooking show, Selena + Chef.

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez's weekend was all about eating food in bed and doing pilates; PICS Inside

Why did Selena Gomez mentioned Ayesha Curry in her recent post?

Selena Gomez shared a photo early this morning of her breakfast, where she was seen having scrambled eggs wrapped in a tortilla topped with cilantro and onions. She paired the egg tacos with nuggets along with jalapenos and lemon slices. Gomez captioned the image, "My favorite breakfast, @ayeshacurry told you, girl."

The Rare singer mentioned Ayesha Curry in her Instagram Story to tell her that she has one of the best breakfast choices of all time. Ayesha reposted Gomez’s Instagram Story and replied to her, saying, "It’s the onions and jalapenos for me, girl."

Selena Gomez and Ayesha Curry first met in 2021 on Selena Gomez’s HBO Max show Selena + Chef, where they whipped up some finger-licking delicacies.

Ayesha Curry shared her experience working with Selena Gomez on her cooking show

Ayesha Curry even shared her experience after being on Selena Gomez’s show in 2021. She told Mashed in February, "It was amazing. She claims she isn't a good cook, but she is, and she's doing it in the third season of the show. So it's as if they're saying, ‘You're obviously doing something right.’ But she was a joy to work with, and it was a lot of fun. Even her two pals who appeared on the show. It was fantastic. Then she was gracious enough to allow me to FaceTime my girls so they could say hello. It gave me major cool mom points. As well as all of my nieces and nephews. Everyone is saying, ‘Oh my God.’ So that was fun."

Curry further added, "But it was just a good time. I'd like to do it again, but this time bigger. We started with some really simple recipes, so it'd be interesting to try something more elaborate next time. But she was so sweet in person, you know? You never know what to expect from somebody of that kind of prominence, and she was just very real and sweet. So it was pleasant."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Selena Gomez was recently enjoying a vacation with her friends and family, where she also dropped hints about working on new music.

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez teases new single 'Single Soon' with little sister's voice; launch date and more to know