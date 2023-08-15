Why did Selena Gomez say 'told you so' to Stephen Curry's wife Ayesha Curry in her recent post? Find out

Selena Gomez shared her favorite breakfast on her Instagram story, and mentioned Ayesha Curry. Find out why…

Written by Avnii Bagaria Updated on Aug 15, 2023   |  02:11 AM IST  |  1.6K
Instagram
Selena Gomez revealed her all time favorite breakfast (Instagram/Selena Gomez)

Key Highlight

  • Selena Gomez shared glimpse of her favorite breakfast
  • Ayesha Curry and Selena Gomez first met in 2021 for Gomez’s show Selena + Chef
  • Stephen Curry’s wife was full of praises for Selena Gomez’s cooking skills

Selena Gomez can't get enough of her favorite breakfast. On Monday, the Rare singer shared a slew of photos of herself and her favorite breakfast. Gomez loves sharing her day-to-day activities with her fans. Similarly, today she shared a glimpse of her all-time favorite breakfast on her Instagram story, and even tagged her friend Ayesha Curry in the story. Ayesha was featured in one of the episodes of Selena Gomez’s cooking show, Selena + Chef.

Selena Gomez (Instagram/Selena Gomez)

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez's weekend was all about eating food in bed and doing pilates; PICS Inside

Why did Selena Gomez mentioned Ayesha Curry in her recent post?

Selena Gomez shared a photo early this morning of her breakfast, where she was seen having scrambled eggs wrapped in a tortilla topped with cilantro and onions. She paired the egg tacos with nuggets along with jalapenos and lemon slices. Gomez captioned the image, "My favorite breakfast, @ayeshacurry told you, girl."

Selena Gomez Instagram Story (Instagram/Selena Gomez)

The Rare singer mentioned Ayesha Curry in her Instagram Story to tell her that she has one of the best breakfast choices of all time. Ayesha reposted Gomez’s Instagram Story and replied to her, saying, "It’s the onions and jalapenos for me, girl."

Selena Gomez and Ayesha Curry first met in 2021 on Selena Gomez’s HBO Max show Selena + Chef, where they whipped up some finger-licking delicacies.

Ayesha Curry shared her experience working with Selena Gomez on her cooking show

Ayesha Curry even shared her experience after being on Selena Gomez’s show in 2021. She told Mashed in February, "It was amazing. She claims she isn't a good cook, but she is, and she's doing it in the third season of the show. So it's as if they're saying, ‘You're obviously doing something right.’ But she was a joy to work with, and it was a lot of fun. Even her two pals who appeared on the show. It was fantastic. Then she was gracious enough to allow me to FaceTime my girls so they could say hello. It gave me major cool mom points. As well as all of my nieces and nephews. Everyone is saying, ‘Oh my God.’ So that was fun."

Curry further added, "But it was just a good time. I'd like to do it again, but this time bigger. We started with some really simple recipes, so it'd be interesting to try something more elaborate next time. But she was so sweet in person, you know? You never know what to expect from somebody of that kind of prominence, and she was just very real and sweet. So it was pleasant."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Selena Gomez was recently enjoying a vacation with her friends and family, where she also dropped hints about working on new music.

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez teases new single 'Single Soon' with little sister's voice; launch date and more to know

Advertisement

FAQs

What are Selena Gomez fans called?
Selenators
When did Selena Gomez and Justin date?
After repeatedly claiming they were more like siblings than lovebirds, Gomez and Bieber confirmed their romance in February 2011. They split in November 2012 before reconnecting in April 2013. The couple dated on and off for the next several years and even dated other people during breaks in their relationship.
Why was Selena Gomez so famous?
What was Selena Gomez best known for? Selena Gomez was known for her starring role on the 2007–12 Disney television series Wizards of Waverly Place and as the singer of such pop hit songs as “Come & Get It” and “Same Old Love.”
About The Author
Avnii Bagaria
Avnii Bagaria

Avnii Bagaria is a Entertainment Journalist who is also a music and hollywood enthusiast. She has an experience of over ... Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!