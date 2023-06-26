Why did Selena Gomez unfollow Zayn Malik weeks after her 'I'm single' TikTok clip went viral? Find out

Selena Gomez has quietly unfollowed four celebrities on Instagram including One Direction alum Zayn Malik. Fans are curious whether the rumored pair has broken up or if the Wolves singer is emphasizing her relationship status as single.

Even though Gomez stays away from social media, she often gets looped into controversies. The most recent one being Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner’s mean girl attitude towards Selena Gomez. This eyebrow controversy later ended with the Only Murders in the Building actress deleting her TikTok account. Here is more about Gomez’s recent Instagram activity.

Selena Gomez unfollows Zayn Malik

Recently fans noticed that Selena Gomez has quietly unfollowed Zayn Malik on Instagram. PopFaction, a celebrity news fan account, pointed out that Zayn was no longer on Selena’s follower list. However, the Only Murders in the Building actress still remains on Pillowtalk singer’s follower list.

Gomez has additionally also unfollowed Zayn Malik’s ex partner Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Dua Lipa, and Zendaya. Fans are curious about Selena’s recent Instagram activity and why she unfollowed these A-lister artists.

This comes just weeks after Selena Gomez revealed her relationship status in a TikTok video. In the clip, she can be seen shouting “I am single!” as she watched a soccer game from the sidelines. The Only Murders in the Building actress then added, “I am just a little high maintenance. But I’ll love you soooo much.” The Wolves singer captioned the video, “The struggle man lol.”

Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik

For those unversed, Selena and Zayn’s dating rumors started swirling on social media in March this year after the pair was spotted spending some quality time together in a restaurant. Eye witnesses reportedly claimed that the singers were getting cozy and were even spotted sharing a kiss during their dinner date. Prior to Zayn, Selena Gomez was linked with The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart.

