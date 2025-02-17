Why Did Shakira Cancel Her Lima Show? Learn About Sudden Health Decline That Led to Hospitalization

Shakira shocked everyone with an announcement of the cancellation of her show, which was scheduled to occur in Lima. The songstress revealed that the reason why she canceled the show was because she was hospitalized due to the abdominal problem.

The Whenever, Wherever singer turned to her Instagram and shared Stories in Spanish along with the English translation about the same on Sunday.

She penned, “I am sorry to inform you all that last night I had to go to the ER for an abdominal issue and am currently hospitalized.” The songstress shared that the doctors who were looking after her informed her that she was not in the “condition” to perform for a show that night.

Shakira expressed that she was “very sad to not be able to take the stage today.” The vocalist shared how she was looking forward to reuniting with her fans from Peru. Shakira expressed the hope to be "released and well tomorrow so I'm able to perform. She revealed that her crew and promoters were "working on a new date to communicate to you."

The songstress thanked her fans for “understanding” and also said that she loved them a lot. In the next story, the singer once again thanked everyone for their “loving messages” and said that they gave her a lot of “strength.” She expressed that she loved them with all her heart.

For the unversed, Shakira was supposed to perform at the Estadio Nacional in Lima on February 16 and 17, per her website. This concert is part of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour, which started off recently on February 11, 2025.

This tour also included her shows in Chile, the Dominican Republic, Argentina, and Mexico. I will conclude with her setting the stage on fire in the United States, including Chicago, Houston, Boston, and Los Angeles. She will wrap up her tour in San Francisco.

When it comes to her professional front, it appears that she is truly having a huge year, as she won a Grammy this year for Best Latin Pop Album, which she garnered in the last seven years, per Deadline.