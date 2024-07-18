Why Did Shannen Doherty And Alyssa Milano Feud For Decades? Decoding Their Relationship Amid Doherty’s Tragic Death

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Despite playing on-screen sisters on Charmed, Shannen Doherty and Alyssa Milano’s relationship was strained due to personality clashes and on-set drama. Unfortunately, the Beverly Hills, 90210 actress passed away on July 13th after a long battle with cancer. The late actress' statement praising her frenemy and on-screen sister, played by Milano, has since gone viral!

Why did Shannen Doherty and Alyssa Milano feud for decades?

The pair initially got along well, and Doherty even served as one of Milano’s bridesmaids alongside their co-star, Holly Marie Combs. In a 1999 interview with US Weekly, the Insatiable actress said she felt “incredibly lucky” that the three had found one another.

However, soon enough, their camaraderie started to fade on the sets of Charmed—released in 1998 and ran for eight successful seasons—due to personality clashes and different approaches to work.

Amid the drama, Doherty, who played Prue Halliwell, exited the show after its third season. Recently, before the actress’s tragic demise, Combs claimed that Milano was responsible for Doherty’s exit.

“We were told [by Alyssa] it’s her or [Shannen] and Alyssa has threatened to sue us for a hostile workplace environment,” Combs said on Doherty’s Let’s Be Clear podcast. Milano publicly admitted to having a complicated relationship with her former co-star numerous times and took to Instagram to clarify Combs’s statement.

Doherty’s kind words for Milano before her tragic death

Despite having a tumultuous relationship, the Heathers actress showered praise and appreciation on Milano , which went viral after the former’s demise. Combs, who played Piper Halliwell on Charmed, had Doherty as a guest on her podcast The House of Halliwell.

During their chat, the late actress revealed that before Milano—who played Phoebe Halliwell—actress Lori Rom filmed an unaired pilot of their hit show. Although Rom was great, Doherty admitted that the Commando actress brought the punch the show needed.

“Lori’s performance was different than Alyssa’s. Lori was a lot like Holly and I in the sense of [being] very grounded in drama,” she said.

“When Alyssa came in, it provided a levity that I think the show ended up needing. She came in and she did a great job. And yeah, just brought a slightly different flavor to the show,” Doherty added. Unfortunately, her kind words were her last words for Milano—who later reacted to Doherty’s passing.

She told Page Six that despite having a “complicated” relationship, she had deep respect and admiration for the late actress. “She was a talented actress, beloved by many, and the world is less without her. My condolences to all who loved her,” Milano added.

