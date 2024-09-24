Why Did Snoop Dogg Cry During The Voice 26 Premiere? Here's What We Know

Snoop Dogg candidly showed his emotional side on the premiere of The Voice season 26. During Ben Fagerstedt, Michael Bublé joined him lighting up the stage with their vocals. Seeing all this unfold, Dogg got vulnerable and got emotional.

As the new season kicked off, Dogg and Bublé were joined by other coaches, including Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani. Ben, who is also a big Bublé fan, gave his audition with the rendition of I’ve Got You Under My Skin; unfortunately, he did not get any turnarounds from the coaches.

However, after all this, the Holly Jolly Chrismas vocalist still tries to help him out by giving him helpful advice, where he points out the difference between using the traditional manner of singing and a pop voice. He then joins Ben onstage and sings a duet on the aforementioned song.

As all this happens, the Young, Wild & Free artist gets emotional, and by the end, he can be seen wiping off tears, per Entertainment Weekly. Dogg does not shy away while praising Bublé.

He said, “That’s what this show is about—to make these people better at what they do, whether they make it to the show or not.” He added, “That’s our job as coaches.”

It appears that this season is full of never-before-seen moments, including the newly introduced twists. For example, this season the Coach Replay Button is unveiled, which the coaches can use if they miss out on turning around their chairs after the audition is finished.

The feature was used when Kendall Eugine gave his performance without getting any turnarounds. The situation changed as McEntire told him that she didn't understand why she did not turn around during his audition; she then chose to press the replay button.

This moment turned very emotional as Kendall broke down with this massive turn of events and we can once again see the rap mogul getting emotional along with him. This moment surely would have been an emotional one for the audience too.

As all this is unfolding, Dogg can be heard telling other coaches, “When I see a man cry, it makes me cry.” With the premiere starting off with such heavy yet inspiring moments, we can surely expect this season to be a fun and entertaining ride. You can catch Voice Season 26 on NBC on Mondays and Tuesdays.

