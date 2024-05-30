Why Did Spice Girls' Mel B's Ex-Husband Stephen Belafonte File Lawsuit Against Her? Here's What You Need To Know

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of domestic abuse and drug use.

Spice Girls fame Mel B, or Melanie Brown, now faces a lawsuit by her ex-husband Stephan Belafonte. Belafonte, who is a film producer, filed a whopping $5 million defamation lawsuit in Florida Court on Wednesday, claiming that the singer engaged in a “deliberate and wide-ranging campaign” to inflict emotional distress on him and ruin his reputation. Here is what the legal papers obtained by PageSix reveal:

What do the court documents reveal?

As per the court documents which were obtained by the outlet, Belafonte further alleged that it was in 2017 when the Scary Spice started this long-brewing harassment against the former, making allegations of domestic violence which she took back before his day in court.

Further into the documents, the film producer claimed that the damage had been already done, owing to Brown’s allegation of “rape, illegal gun possession, sex trafficking, production of illegal pornography, domestic battery and child endangerment.” As a result of this, the Mutant Chronicles producer argued, he has lost access to his children and their home.

Belafonte now shares the primary custody of their 12-year-old daughter Madison, despite Brown’s claims of him being a “monster” and an “abuser,” as mentioned in the documents. Mel B did share the primary custody over Madison, but it was revoked when her work visa for the States expired in 2019, prompting her to go back to the UK. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Belafonte alleged that his ex-wife only visited their daughter once in the last four years despite traveling to the US multiple times for work purposes, further attributing the divorce to Brown’s substance abuse.

Alleged text exchange between Mel B and Geri Halliwell

The documents also included alleged text exchanges between Mel B and Spice Girl’s co-member Geri Halliwell. The bandmates allegedly talked about charity work, and Brown mentioned the futility of charity work, reportedly claiming that “Charity doesn’t pay the bills.” Belafonte claimed that this showed how the musician was leveraging charity work for sales and profit.

As per PageSix, he is “not looking to settle,” but plans to donate lawsuit earnings to an abuse program for women.

The fallout between Mel B and Stephen Belafonte

The estranged couple had a bitter fallout when Brown filed for divorce from Belafonte in March of 2017 after 10 years of marriage. Several bombshell allegations came out in the wake of the split, like Brown accusing her ex-husband of domestic violence and sexual exploitation. The latter responded by calling Brown a “dangerous liar” in certain social media posts.

ALSO READ: Who Are Mel B's Children? All We Know About Spice Girls Alum's Kids