Why Did Steve-O Cancel His Breast Implants Surgery? Jackass Star REVEALS

Steve-O has changed his plans and opted not to go for breast implant surgery after having a conversation with a transgender individual, which struck him as a “sign from the universe” to not get them implanted.

The comedian revealed in July on a podcast that he would go for the aforementioned surgery for a social experiment. While recently conversing with Consequence of Sound, he shared that on the day his surgery was supposed to happen, he checked out at a supermarket, and the person ringing up his groceries happened to be transgender, and it “struck me as a sign from the universe.”

Steve-O had a conversation with them, which impacted him in a major way. Before this, the actor didn't have any intention of discussing with any transgender advisors regarding the procedure because he did not feel that he had to.

He added that he was aware of what motivated him and what his intent was and it was not to hurt anyone. He was attempting to get laughs. He mentioned having a few workshops to test that bit and had garnered support for it from trans people. He thinks some would have been fine with that and some would not have been okay with that.

Steve-O shared that his instance with the cashier was put forth by the universe and he decided that “the universe had intervened."

He shared that the cashier told him that they weren't allowed to use the bathroom at their workplace and that there were around 28 states in the country that would arrest them for using an ID that had a female as their gender written on it.

The cashier also said to the actor that there were politicians who were working towards locking them in “internment camps.”

The jackass star expressed about this new outlook, saying, “Framed like that, I thought about it in a way that I hadn't before, where you know, wow, maybe it's not all fun and games," adding, "Especially the pranks. Like, I would've considered it to be better footage if I was to be beaten up at the motorcycle rally. And just having that mentality was very flawed, because ultimately it would be an exercise in celebrating violence against trans people.”

For the unversed, in his bit, he planned to ride his pink Vespa at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally competition, changing looks where no one would recognize him. He planned to be hairless, without tattoos, donning a pink bikini top and Daisy Duke shorts, and a helmet that would cover his face and head.

He further planned to install a hidden camera as he rode with motorcyclists who would most likely be checking him out and he would walk up to them and pull his helmet off. He assumed that it would garner a “crazy reaction, which, predictably, would be contentious."

While elaborating on his changed outlook, Steve-O shared that he “missed the mark on that one.” However, the comedian also revealed regretting his decision to not go with it, not because he should have experienced it but because he desired that he would have never publicly revealed his plans in the first place.

The comedian seemingly plans to talk about this experience that also involves him taking pole dancing lessons during his Super Dummy Tour.

