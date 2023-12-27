Why did Taylor Swift allegedly refuse to perform at King Charles’ coronation and appear on Meghan Markle’s podcast?

Did Miss Americana, Taylor Swift prioritize her Eras Tour over King Charles' coronation ceremony? A report by Vanity Fair suggests that Taylor Swift declined to perform at King Charles’ coronation concert that took place in May. The coronation concert was headlined by Andrea Bocelli, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie but many A-listers including Harry Styles, Sir Elton John, the Spice Girls, Adele, and Taylor Swift distanced themselves from the King's coronation ceremony. Taylor cited her busy schedule as she declined the offer to perform at King Charles’ coronation.

She also refused to appear on Meghan Markle’s now-canceled podcast. Does Taylor Swift have a personal feud with the Royals? Let's find out

Taylor Swift was among the top celebrities to decline a performance offer at King Charles’ coronation concert?

Omid Scobie, a Welsh journalist who is known for his reports on the Royals came out with his book titled Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival. The book promised a peek inside the British Royal family. It disclosed how big names like Sir Elton John, Harry Styles, and Adele declined to perform at the King's coronation ceremony. He noted that it became difficult for the organizers to find entertainment for the royal event. “Even finding entertainment for his coronation concert at Windsor Castle proved a challenge for the organizers,” he wrote.

Scobie further noted down the names of artists who had refused to perform for the King of England. He wrote, “The list of acts who declined the invitation to perform was long and included Sir Elton John, Harry Styles, the Spice Girls, Adele, Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran.”

While the world was aware of the other names that declined the offer to perform at the King’s coronation they only came to know about Taylor Swift’s refusal after Scobie’s book came out. It is said that Taylor declined the offer as it clashed with her Eras Tour concert dates. On the day of the King’s coronation, Taylor was scheduled to perform in Nashville and so she did.

Taylor Swift refused to appear on Meghan Markle’s podcast

After declining an offer to perform at King Charles’ coronation concert in May this year, Taylor Swift declined another royal offer.

As reported by the Wall Street Journal, Meghan Markle invited Taylor Swift to make an appearance on her Podcast Archetypes. Meghan did so by writing a personal letter to the singer, but Taylor declined the offer through a representative.

Meghan Markle’s podcast now stands canceled after the first season comprising 12 episodes.

Nonetheless, if there is tension fuming between Taylor Swift and the Royals the world seems clueless about it but we'll have our eyes and ears open to bring you all the latest updates on the matter.

