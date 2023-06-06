Why did Taylor Swift and Matty Healy break up after a whirlwind romance? Here’s what we know

On Monday, TMZ reported that Taylor Swift is single again, just one month after she and 1975 frontman Matty Healy went public with their relationship.

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy’s relationship started making headlines when the latter was spotted at her Eras Tour concert in May. Since then the duo have been often photographed together. They were even spotted kissing and holding hands during a dinner date. Entertainment Tonight reported that the duo were reconnected by Jack Antonoff.

One month after their whirlwind romance, Taylor and Matty’s chemistry seems to have fizzled out. Read on to know why they broke up.

Why did Taylor Swift and Matty Healy break up?

Just a couple of hours after Taylor Swift and Matty Healy’s breakup news, ET reported the reason for their breakup. Reportedly, both Taylor and Matty are extremely busy and feel that they are not compatible with each other. ET wrote, “Taylor's friends want what's best for her and aren't shocked that their relationship fizzled out since she recently got out of a long-term relationship.”

Page Six also reported that Taylor Swift’s brief brush of romance with Matty Healy was always casual and there will not be any love songs about the same. The insider also slammed the media frenzy around Swift's relationship. An insider told Page Six, “She’s allowed to let off some steam without people claiming first that she’s ‘head over heels’ and then that she’s ‘breaking up’ with the guy. It’s not a breakup. It’s a natural evolution of a fun little thing whose moment is over.”

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy

Taylor Swift started dating Matty Healy after breakup with British actor Joe Alwyn. Though Swift recently said that she has never been this happy amid growing closeness with Healy, Swifties were not happy with this budding romance. The 1975 frontman has been surrounded by controversies including racist remarks against Ice Spice and fans urged Swift to address his controversial statements.

