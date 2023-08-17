Why did Taylor Swift decline 2024 Super Bowl halftime show? DEETs Inside

2023 is undoubtedly the year for Taylor Swift. With the successfully ongoing Eras tour, the singer has become the biggest name in recent times. Amid this, it was more than understood that the showrunners would go to her to get her to perform the Superbowl Halftime show in 2024. Rihanna performed last year while carrying a child in her belly. And since then, the bar has been set to a new high. However, reports suggest that the Blank Space singer has allegedly declined the offer. Here is everything you need to know about it.

Taylor Swift declines to perform Superbowl Halftime 2024

The Superbowl continues to be one of the biggest events of sports every year. While the event is certainly an anticipatory occasion for fans of the sport, there is a part of fans who only watch the show for the halftime performances that happen every year. Naturally, now that Taylor Swift has easily managed to become one of the biggest performers of the year, she would be approached by the organizers to run the show next year. But according to HIT Daily Double, the songstress has refused the offer.

The reason behind this refusal has not been mentioned. But it seems that Taylor is caught up amid other plans for the coming years. With her new album releasing in October (1989 Taylor's version), there are other concerts to perform in the Eras tour itself. It will be interesting to see whose name is selected at last.

Taylor Swift's 1989 release

It was on Instagram that Taylor finally broke the anticipated news of releasing the 1989 Taylor version. Between this and Reputation, fans were guessing which album would come out next. Well, the singer made it clear that all the songs from the album have been recorded. Thus, they are ready to be released in a matter of months. As for the remaining two albums- reputation, and Taylor Swift, the singer is yet to give details of the two. Those releases are expected to get a date in 2024. We will be sure to update this section with relevant information. At last, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates on the same.

