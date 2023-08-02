Why did Taylor Swift reward Eras Tour truckers with USD 100K bonus? Find out here

Taylor Swift continues to grab headlines for her Eras Tour. Apart from her record-breaking sales, Swift's recent heartwarming gesture towards her hardworking crew members is now earning her all praise. The pop sensation recently surprised her dedicated truckers with astounding $100,000 bonuses each, showcasing her appreciation for their efforts.

Taylor Swift Eras Tour truckers receive USD 100K bonuses

The spotlight shines on the unsung heroes of the music industry—Taylor's production truck drivers—who have been crisscrossing the nation, ensuring that her stage setup and equipment reached every venue on time are receiving all that they deserve. Swift’s sources revealed that she surprised each of the 50 truckers with a jaw-dropping $100,000 bonus, totaling an incredible $5 million. This end of the tour surprise was distributed before her recent show in Santa Clara, CA, leaving the lucky recipients in awe of her generosity.

"I couldn't believe my eyes when I saw that check! It's a life-changing amount of money, and it shows just how much Taylor values our hard work and dedication," exclaimed one overwhelmed trucker to TMZ

Taylor's compassion doesn't stop there—her appreciation extends to every member of her tour crew. From the talented band members to the incredible dancers, from the skilled lighting and sound technicians to the dedicated caterers, they all received their well-deserved share of the pie.

"It's more than just the numbers for Taylor; it's about creating a positive and supportive environment for everyone involved. She treats us like family, and these bonuses are a testament to that," shared a member of the production team to TMZ.

Eras Tour: A journey to record-breaking success

As the U.S. leg of the Eras Tour approaches its finale with a series of unforgettable performances at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, and later in Mexico, it's clear that Taylor's gratitude knows no bounds.

