Why did the Dalai Lama apologize to a young boy and his family: Viral video controversy explained

It is extremely surprising to see what one of the most revered and followed spiritual leaders in the world did in a recent incident. A video clip is purportedly doing rounds on social media that shows an incident where the spiritual leader is asking a little boy to suck his tongue at an event. The two-minute-five-second video has sparked controversy with fans saying whether or not the comment was appropriate.

The Dalai Lama later apologized on his official Twitter, saying that while his greetings are meant to be "innocent and playful," he profoundly regrets the comment.

What’s the controversy?

The incident occurred on February 28 during an interaction at an event in McLeod Ganj. As per reports, around 100 children were gathered at the event which was held at the temple. The instance took place when the young boy approached him to show his respect for the Dalai Lama. After planting a kiss on the child’s lips, the Dalai Lama could be seen sticking out his tongue and asking the child to suck it. The audience's laughter can be heard in the background as well.

Social media reactions:

The video was recorded by one of the attendees and went viral with over 1 million views. The video received a backlash from Twitter users who called it “shocking” and “sexist”. One Twitter user commented, "Utterly shocked to see this display by the #DalaiLama. In the past too, he's had to apologize for his sexist comments. But saying - Now suck my tongue to a small boy is disgusting.” A second user commented, "What did I just see? What that child must be feeling? Disgusting,"

Dalai Lama’s past controversies

This isn’t the first time the Dalai Lama has landed himself in a controversy. In 2019, the Dalai Lama apologized for remarking that if a woman were to succeed him, she would need to be "attractive." In the same year, he also caused a stir by declaring on the subject of immigrants that "Europe belongs to the Europeans" in the same year.

