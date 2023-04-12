Why did the Queen want Prince William to join the war along with Harry? Ex-army General reveals

Sir Mike Jackson reveals what the Queen said

Sir Mike has broken the protocol to reveal the fact that Queen Elizabeth wanted both her grandsons Prince William and Harry, to join the war in Afghanistan. It is against the protocol to reveal anything that has been said during a private audience with the queen. He said in an ITV documentary, “What goes on in those audiences and who says what to whom remains for the two people involved, and I will break the rule about not divulging what goes on on this one occasion.

“She was very clear. She said, ‘My grandsons have taken my shilling, therefore, they must do their duty.’ And that was that.” Sir Mike mentioned how the Queen was very discreet and had an exceptional amount of information and insight. He continues, “I remember thinking at the time, ‘Wow, Her Majesty knows more about this than we do.’”

Prince William was set to join

Prince Harry has completed two operational tours of Afghanistan during the 10 years that he served in the army. Prince William was printed from joining the war since he had to fulfill the role of the future king. The director of the British Forces Foundation, Mark Cann, narrates this incident, “William was very keen to go. Unequivocally. But it was complex, and some very great minds and experienced people took a view on it. I think it was really tricky. Anybody who’s in the military who hasn’t actually been on operation feels a sense of disappointment.”

He added, “And I think especially that was the one (war) at the time, you’ve got everyone around you at the time who’s been involved in it. So there is a sense of disappointment.”

