Why did The Rolling Stones break up in the 1980s? Exploring Mike Jagger and Keith Richards feud amid band's tour announcement

The Rolling Stones, iconic rock legends, have left an indelible mark on music since their formation in 1962. However, in 1980s, the band faced a tumultuous period marked by internal conflicts and strained relationships. Amidst creative differences and personal challenges, the Stones announced a temporary hiatus, ending their prolific 1970s era. The break underscored the band's resilience despite solo projects and side endeavors.

The 1981 album Tattoo You marked their triumphant return, proving that the Rolling Stones, like their timeless hits, could weather storms and continue rocking the global stage for decades to come.

Why did The Rolling Stones take a break in 1980s?

The Rolling Stones, a perpetual force in rock 'n' roll, have sustained a remarkable six-decade journey since their inception in 1962. The band's enduring legacy is a testament to their resilience, as they are now celebrating their 60th anniversary with a colossal tour.

The closest they came to a breakup occurred in the late 1980s, marked by tension between core members Mick Jagger and Keith Richards. The divergent musical directions in the mid-1980s albums Undercover and Dirty Work prompted solo ventures. Jagger released She's The Boss in 1985 and Primitive Cool in 1987, while Richards debuted Talk is Cheap in 1988.

Keith Richards explains The Rolling Stones breakup in 1980s

Following a brief hiatus marked by the band's decision not to split formally, The Rolling Stones made a triumphant return with Steel Wheels in 1989. This album signaled a rekindling of camaraderie between Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, setting the stage for their ongoing collaboration. Reflecting on that turbulent period, Richards shared with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 (via the Evening Standard), "It was a weird period. Looking back on it now, it was a necessary hiatus. Once we started back again, I felt stronger than I had for a long time."

Richards, reflecting on the period following the Rolling Stones' hiatus, noted that his experience as the lead singer with his backing band, The X-Pensive Winos, provided valuable insights into the challenges of being in Mick Jagger's position. He remarked, "I had learned a lot more about being the frontman. In other words, I came back to the Stones with a lot more knowledge of what Mick's job entails. And it's quite surprisingly different, you're out there all the time."

He further explained, “I mean, you are nonstop. With the Stones, I can slide my time. But doing the Winos, while I was working the Winos singing and playing guitar too, that tightened me up a lot. And I brought a lot of knowledge and a much tighter feel when I got back to the Stones."

Meanwhile, Keith Richards confirmed that The Rolling Stones are actively working on their highly anticipated new studio album. This release would mark their first studio album featuring original material since the 2005 album A Bigger Bang and their first overall since the 2016 covers album Blue & Lonesome.

