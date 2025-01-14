Why Did The Weeknd Cancel His Rose Bowl Concert? Find Out
Check the article below to find out why the acclaimed musician has canceled his Rising Rise Bowl Concert. Read the news piece below to know more.
It seems that The Weeknd has made some alterations in his performing schedule for the upcoming Rose Bowl concert, which was reportedly slated for January 25, by canceling it because of the tragic Los Angeles wildfires that have taken a toll on many residents’ lives.
Along with canceling his performance, he has also changed the release date of his upcoming and highly anticipated new album titled Hurry Up Tomorrow. The singer shared this news on his Instagram handle.
The Earned It singer took to his account on the aforementioned platform on January 13, Monday. In the post it was penned, “Out of respect and concern for the people of Los Angeles County, I am canceling the Rose Bowl concert originally scheduled for January 25th.”
He further called the city a “profound source of inspiration” for him and added that his thoughts were with each individual who had an impact during this hard period. The I Was Never There vocalist further shared about pushing back the release of his album to January 31, 2025.
For the untold, his upcoming album was slated to be released on January 24, 2025. In the post, the musician concluded his statement by writing, “My focus remains on supporting the recovery of these communities and aiding its incredible people as they rebuild,” adding, “With love, Abel.”
The disastrous tragedy has ended up destroying many homes. Netizens continue to discuss the wildfires across various social media platforms. Along with them, many celebrities, including Jaime Lee Cutis, Kim Kardashian, Neicy Nash, and many more, have posed about the same on their respective accounts.
