Why did The Young and the Restless star Eric Braeden slam Eva Longoria? Know here

The Young and the Restless star Eric Braeden recently lashed out at Eva Longoria for her "derogatory remarks" about soap opera stars. The Emmy Award-winning actor came to the support of daytime actors in a series of tweets after Longoria's recent appearance on Who's Talking to Chris Wallace? For the unversed, The Young and the Restless current and past stars had a reunion for a 50th-anniversary celebration this weekend. After that Eva did an interview with Chris Wallace that had pissed off Eric and the latter dissed her acting talents.

Eric Braeden lashes out at Eva Longoria

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Eric posted of series of tweets for Eva’s remarks. The first tweet read ‘EVA LONGORIA: you just made derogatory remarks about daytime actors! You simply weren’t good enough to survive the pressures of this medium! You were very lucky to get on that “housewife” show! You did one show in 8-12 days, with mediocre but salacious dialogue! Our actresses.’ After that he again tweeted ‘Would run rings around you!! And they did then!! From Robert di Nero to whoever they all are, many of them started in the medium you denigrate! It shows a complete lack of class!!’ However, just after Eric tweeted this, some people came out in support of him and the soap opera industry while others did not find any fault in Eva.

Here’s the tweet

What did Eva Longoria say during the interview?

During the interview, Eva opened up about her role as Isabella Braña on the CBS soap opera. She was quoted saying ‘When I got Young and the Restless, it didn't pay enough for me to live off being an actor. So I continued being a headhunter and Young and the Restless," she recalled. "And I would hide the fact I was on Young and the Restless to my clients, because they didn't want, like, a dumb actress handing their accounts.’

Here’s the video

