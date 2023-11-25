Why did Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict divorce? Exploring their decade-long marriage as they spark reconciliation rumors

Tia Mowry, famed for her role in Sister, Sister candidly opened up about her decision to end her 14-year marriage with Cory Hardrict, expressing that her focus on personal happiness and self-love was the turning point.

Appearing on the Today show, Mowry highlighted the significance of concentrating on her own joy, a shift from the traditional focus on others' well-being, including children, friends, and family.

Prioritizing self-love and happiness

As a mother of two, she emphasized the awakening that occurs when one starts to prioritize self-love and understand one's worth, acknowledging the challenging yet rewarding nature of this journey and prompting applause from the audience.

In a June 28 interview with HelloBeautiful, Tia expressed, "A part of my decision was also for them seeing their mother walk in truth. I feel like it's a great lesson for them because it was not an easy decision. It was one of the hardest decisions that I had ever had to make in my entire life."

She continued, "I want for them not to live a life that I want them to live. For them not to live a life that everybody else wants them to live or what they think that they should be or live. I want them to see that it is okay to have a bad day. I want them to see that it is okay to chase your joy."

As reported by Page Six, the actress attributed her decision not only to self-reflection but also to therapy and coping with familial losses, which collectively led to her defining 'aha' moment.

Redefining success and new perspective on separation

Despite parting ways with Hardrict, she reframed the separation as a success and a celebration of growth, emphasizing the invaluable lessons learned throughout the relationship. Mowry likened it to an educational curriculum, stressing the importance of learning, evolving, and creating, even after the end of a significant chapter.

In October, the actress announced their separation on Instagram, expressing gratitude for the joyful moments they shared together and thanking supporters for their love and encouragement as they embarked on a new phase in their lives.

In the divorce filing, citing irreconcilable differences, Mowry sought joint physical and legal custody of their son and daughter. The couple, who married in 2008, shares an 11-year-old son, Cree, and a 4-year-old daughter, Cairo.

