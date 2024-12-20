Why Did Timothée Chalamet Refuse To Make Video Of His Bob Dylan Transformation? Co-Star Edward Norton Reveals

Timothée Chalamet went through a remarkable transformation into music legend Bob Dylan for the upcoming James Mangold-helmed film A Complete Unknown. The actor spent five years learning the guitar and harmonica, which Dylan used to be a master at. However, when it came to sharing details about his transformation, he decided to keep it to himself.

"The whole thing was really just a sort of magical experience," Chalamet told People magazine. "I don't want to ruin it with words because, really, it's deeply personal to me," he added. The actor summed up the experience as awesome.

The film, set in New York, sheds light on a young Dylan and how he made his way to the top of the music world by adding a modern twist to folk music. The Dune actor admitted that he knew very little about the legendary singer's life before he signed up to do his biopic.

During the five years of production delays due to COVID-19 and industry strikes, he had plenty of time to prepare for the role, master musical instruments, and work on his singing. He worked with a voice coach while studying Dylan's performances and watched his older interviews to master his posture and regular tone.

The credit also goes to the hair and makeup team, who curated three looks for the actor: when Dylan moved to New York when he got a recording deal, and finally, when he became a renowned musician with big hair and Ray-Bans.

Edward Norton, who played folk legend Pete Seeger in the film, admired Chalamet’s dedication to the role and supported his decision to keep the details of his transformation private. Norton recalled that people approached the Wonka actor asking to make a time-lapse of his transformation, but he “absolutely” denied it.

“He was so mature and so disciplined about keeping the bubble around the entirety of that magic trick,” Norton added. He also recalled how Chalamet was “switched on” to the role from the first day on set. “I was completely knocked out by the depth of his seriousness and absorption into this,” he added.

A Complete Unknown hits theaters on December 25.