Why did Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen divorce? Latter REVEALS the reason behind their separation

Gisele Bundchen is opening up about her divorce from Tom Brady for the very first time. For the uninitiated, Gisele and Tom filed for divorce in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Bundchen revealed the reason why she and the NFL quarterback decided to part ways. Read on to know more.

Gisele Bundchen on the reason behind her divorce from Tom Brady

During the conversation with Vanity Fair, Bundchen reflected on her divorce from her ex-husband Tom Brady. On being asked the reason behind the separation, the Brazilian model opined that sometimes people grow together, and other times they grow apart. Gisele shared that when they met, Tom was 29 and she was 26, and that both of them wanted to get married and wanted things together. “As time goes by, we realize that we just wanted different things, and now we have a choice to make. That doesn’t mean you don’t love the person. It just means that in order for you to be authentic and truly live the life that you want to live, you have to have somebody who can meet you in the middle, right? It’s a dance. It’s a balance,” she said.

Continuing further, Gisele added that when one loves someone, they do not put them in prison and command the way they have to live. Instead, she said, that one sets them free, and if they happen to fly in the same direction, then that’s ‘amazing’.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s marriage

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen tied the knot on February 26, 2009. The former couple shares two sons – Benjamin Rein, 12, and daughter Vivian Lake, 9. As per PEOPLE, Brady, 45, and Bundchen, 42, filed for divorce on October 28, 2022, after struggling in their marriage for a year. They both called it ‘finalized’ in their statements.

