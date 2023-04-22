Why did Tom Brady file a lawsuit over an AI-generated comedy video? Find out

Tom Brady has reportedly filed a lawsuit over an AI-generated comedy video of him. The fake comedy video in question was created with the help of Artificial Intelligence, that used his likeness, voice, and persona.

Comedians Will Sasso and Chad Kultgen revealed about the lawsuit on their podcast Dudesy. They said that the former NFL Quarterback’s lawyers sent them a cease and desist letter after watching an hour-long video of the comedy special.

ALSO READ: Are Reese Witherspoon and Tom Brady dating? Here's everything we know

What did Tom Brady’s lawsuit say?

According to Yahoo, in the lawsuit, Tom Brady’s lawyers demanded that Will Sasso and Chad Kultgen "immediately remove the aforementioned use of Mr. Brady's name, image, voice, persona, and likeness, and any other unauthorized uses ..." Moreover, the lawsuit reportedly also claimed that the duo "misappropriated Mr. Brady's name, voice, persona, and likeness to advertise and promote the Dudesy podcast and Patreon page."

Other accusations claim that Brady was presented in a "false light" and that there could be possible defamation and copyright infringement.

ALSO READ: Is Tom Brady looking for love after Gisele Bundchen split? Here's what we know

ALSO READ: Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen: What is happening between the divorced couple?

Will Sasso and Chad Kultgen respond to Tom Brady’s lawsuit

Sasson and Kultgen took to YouTube to discuss the lawsuit filed against them in detail. Although they removed the aforementioned video of Tom Brady from their YouTube channel, they noted that it was only an impersonation of the NFL player. They further added that they clearly said that the video clearly mentioned that it was just a simulation and presented what would happen if Brady were to do comedy.

"It's exactly like what you would see if you watch any stand-up comedy special or sketch comedy show where they're doing impersonations of people," Kultgen said on the YouTube video. "I don't think we're in any way presenting Mr. Brady at all. It's simply a parody of the idea of Tom Brady doing stand-up,” Sasso and Kultgen said.

Tom Brady retired from NFL in February this year. He now gearing up to become a lead broadcast analyst for Fox Sports in the future.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Gisele Bündchen feels her divorce with Tom Brady was 'like a death and a rebirth'