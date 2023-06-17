Why did Tom Hanks turn down Harry's role in When Harry met Sally? Actor's wife REVEALS

Tom Hanks has appeared in his fair share of romantic movies on the big screen. The actor has always been celebrated for his performances when it comes to his movies. From Forest Gump to Sleepless in Seattle, whatever Tom touched has turned into cinematic gold. Tom’s wife, Rita Wilson, recently revealed that the actor rejected a role in one of the most famous rom-com in history. While she appeared on a podcast, Rita disclosed that Tom was offered the role of Harry from ‘When Harry Met Sally’, and the actor happily passed on the role.

Tom Hanks refused a role in When Harry Met Sally

Tom Hanks is quite well known for his roles in romance movies through the 1990s. The actor appeared in a multitude of successful romance movies throughout his career. Some of the movies that Tom appeared in are considered to be classics in today's day and age. The actor appeared alongside actress Meg Ryan in 4 movies throughout his career. The duo played the leads in two movies that went on to be two of the biggest romcoms ‘Sleepless in Seattle’ and ‘ You’ve Got Mail.’ But Tom denied the offer for a movie when he had a 4th chance to star against Meg Ryan.

Tom’s wife, Rita Wilson, recently appeared on an episode of the iHeartPodcasts' Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi. On the podcast, she revealed the reason behind Tom’s rejection. Rita revealed that her husband was offered the part of Harry in the movie ‘When Harry Met Sally.’ “People probably don’t know this, but Tom was offered When Harry Met Sally," she disclosed.

Rita Wilson reveals why Tom Hanks rejected the role

Rita also revealed that Hanks rejected the role because he was happy not to be married anymore. Rita explained, that Tom Hanks "turned it down because he was going through a divorce, and he was very happy to be not married."

"So he could not understand that a person going through a divorce would [feel] anything other than just like, 'I'm so happy,' " Wilson added.

The role of Harry Burns went on to Billy Crystal. In December, the Library of Congress declared that When Harry Met Sally was among 25 films that made it to 2022's entries into the National Film Registry.

Tom Hanks married actress Samantha Lewes in 1978 and split in 1987. The couple shared two children from their marriage, Colin Hanks and Elizabeth Hanks. Tom later married Rita Wilson in 1988. They went on to have two children, Truman Hanks and Chet Hanks.

