The big show with Spider-Man fame Tom Holland and Francesca Amewudah-Rivers, Romeo & Juliet, was supposed to start this Saturday at London’s Duke of York’s theatre. But people who bought tickets got a message saying the show couldn't happen yet.

Why did Tom Holland's upcoming show Rom & Juliet get canceled?

They said it's because they need more time to get everything ready. The insiders say they've been working hard this week to fix things. Here's what happened.

On Thursday, according to Deadline, the production team decided they had to stop the show on Saturday. Insiders revealed to Deadline that the show got canceled “due to the technical aspects of the production needing further preparation, the performance of Romeo & Juliet on Saturday, 11 May 2024 can not go ahead as planned.”

They don't know yet if they'll have the show on Monday or Tuesday instead. The official first night is still set for May 23, at least for now.

People who had tickets for tonight got a special link to change them for another day; however, the tickets have "limited availability." But there might not be many seats left. The show was already sold out, so they might have to add more days to fit everyone in.

About Tom Holland's upcoming Romeo & Juliet show

Tom Holland is set to take on a new challenge as he gears up to play Romeo in Romeo & Juliet at the Duke of York’s Theatre in London. The play was earlier scheduled to run for 12 weeks, kicking off from May 11th and wrapping up on August 3rd. Despite the extensive period, tickets for the entire duration have already been snapped up by eager theatergoers in March 2024.

Holland’s casting as Romeo has generated considerable buzz, mainly because it marks a departure from his superhero persona. Given Romeo’s youthful character in the original play, Holland’s boyish charm and appearance seem fitting for the role.

Interestingly, this isn’t Holland's first foray into the West End scene; he began his acting journey there with a role in Billy Elliot the Musical at the tender age of 12.

Opposite Holland, Francesca Amewudah-Rivers will play Juliet. While she may not boast Holland's level of fame, Amewudah-Rivers is highly respected in theatrical circles, with previous roles showcasing her talent and versatility.

Guiding this production is director Jamie Lloyd, known for his innovative interpretations of classic works. Lloyd’s distinctive style often incorporates modern elements, such as live camera feeds, adding a fresh perspective to familiar tales. His reputation for pushing boundaries and his knack for assembling star-studded casts contribute to the heightened anticipation surrounding this rendition of Romeo & Juliet.

Tom Holland's upcoming projects

Tom Holland is set to show off his acting skills in exciting new movies. While Spider-Man made him a star, he's eager to explore different roles. His journey in Hollywood began with The Impossible in 2012. But it was becoming Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War that Holland rose to fame.

Since then, he's played the superhero in several successful movies. In his upcoming projects, the actor is set to take on more challenging roles, like in The Crowded Room and Cherry, to showcase his versatility.

Untitled Fred Astaire biopic

Another exciting project for Holland is a Fred Astaire biopic. Astaire was a legendary performer known for his dancing skills. Holland, with his dancing background, is a perfect fit for the role. Though it's still in early stages, Holland is hopeful the movie will come to fruition.

Beneath a Scarlet Sky

In Beneath a Scarlet Sky, Holland will take on a more serious role, portraying Pino Lella, a teenager in World War II Italy. The story follows Pino's journey from helping Jews escape to becoming Adolf Hitler's driver in the Italian resistance. It's an intense tale that promises to showcase Holland's acting depth.

Will Tom Holland star in Spider-Man 4?

Holland's upcoming movie Spider-Man 4 after the success of No Way Home has led to fans buzzing with anticipation. Producer Amy Pascal hinted at more Spider-Man films to come, possibly with exciting crossovers, suggests ScreenRant.

Rumors suggest characters like Venom, Daredevil, and Miles Morales could join the web-slinger. However, Holland has hinted that he might not return as Spider-Man, wanting to protect the character's legacy.

