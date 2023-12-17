Why did Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson divorce? Exploring their infamous turbulent relationship as the Dummer faces sexual assault allegations

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

Recently, Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee was allegedly accused of sexually assaulting a woman during a helicopter ride to Los Angeles in 2003. This suit is the latest in a decades-long history of claims against Lee. In 1998, the drummer was jailed after pleading no contest to domestic violence allegations brought by then-wife Pamela Anderson.

Let us learn more about Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson’s turbulent relationship which lead to divorce.

Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson’s relationship timeline

Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson first crossed paths in 1994 at a club on New Year’s Eve. Both spent six weeks talking on the telephone before Anderson agreed to hang out with Lee. In 2002, Anderson told Larry King when she appeared on CNN Lary King Live , “He found out I was at a photo shoot down there and he followed me down." She continued, “The first thing he said to me was 'I'm going to marry you.' And I said, 'What, no one's ever said that to me in a first sentence’.”

Just 3 days into their impromptu fling, Tommy Lee proposed to Pamela Anderson at a disco in 1995. Lee recalled the moment saying, “That night at a disco called La Boom, I took off my pinky ring, put it on her finger, and asked her to marry me. She said yes, hugged me, and stuck her tongue down my throat."

The pair married on a beach in Cancun just 24 hours later. Following their wedding, the couple moved into Tommy Lee’s Malibu beach house. They soon welcomed their first son Brandon Thomas Lee in May 1996 and then Dylan Jagger Lee in December 1997. Just a few months later, however, Anderson filed for divorce.

Why did Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson divorce

Tommy Lee was arrested on February 24, 1995, after Pamela Anderson called the police and reported that Lee had kicked her in the back and buttocks three times as she cradled her son Dylan, who was 7 weeks old at the time. Anderson filed for divorce on February 28, 1995, days after Lee was charged with spousal and child abuse. In her divorce documents, Anderson cited irreconcilable differences, which were filed in Superior Court in downtown Los Angeles, and sought full custody of her and Lee’s sons.

Anderson had a broken finger and red marks on her back, according to the police report. Lee faced three felony charges of spousal abuse, child abuse, and unlawful possession of a firearm. Lee posted $500,000 bail and was freed after 3 days of his arrest. He was ordered not to contact Anderson or his children and to stay at least 100 yards from their house.

On April 8, 1998, Lee pled no contest in Malibu Municipal Court, 2 months after the arrest to the felony spousal abuse charge and was sentenced to a minimum of six months in County Jail and a maximum of one year. According to The Los Angeles Times, in exchange for his plea of no contest to spousal abuse, his child abuse and unlawful possession of a gun charges were dropped which has the same effect as a guilty plea.

After he was released from jail, Lee and Anderson reunited before their second split in 2001. They reunited again in 2008 before breaking things off for good in 2010. However, they remained committed to raising their children together.

"We'll make sure that we're united when we talk to our kids," Anderson told Howard Stern in 2015. "We're doing a great job, I think, because I look around and I look at other parents — I never had nannies, you know. I did this all myself . . . We are completely united. He's not being the friend; he's being the dad."

Tommy Lee is now married to internet personality Brittany Furlan, while Pamela Anderson filed for divorce from bodyguard Dan Hayhurst after one year of marriage in early 2022.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

