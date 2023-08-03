Why did Warner Bros apologize to Japanese division over Barbenheimer meme? Controversy EXPLAINED

Warner Bros has publicly apologized to its WB equivalents in Japan, who are angered at what they have perceived as an inappropriate Barbenheimer joke on the US Barbie Twitter account. The hashtag #NoBarbenheimer has been trending on Japanese Twitter for the past few days, following the outraged reaction.

Why did Warner Bros. apologize to its counterpart in Japan?

Barbie is a Warner Bros. movie, and the film's official US Twitter account responded to some fan-created fan art showcasing Margot Robbie (as Barbie) mounting Cillian Murphy's (as Oppenheimer) shoulder with a fiery and explosive backdrop.

It’s definitely a Barbenheimer disaster, and it seemed innocent and just another Barbenheimer meme until the US Barbie Twitter account joined in and commented, "It's going to be a summer to remember," along with some cutesy emojis.

The official Japanese Barbie Twitter account criticized its parent firm for commenting on the lighthearted atomic bomb imagery.

The Warner Brothers Japan handle stated, "We find it extremely regrettable that the official account of the American headquarters for the film Barbie reacted to Barbenheimer fans' social media postings. This is a major dilemma for us. We are requesting the US headquarters to take appropriate action. We apologize to anyone who was offended by this series of careless reactions."

In reaction to the public outcry, Warner Brothers issued a public apology, which stated, "Warner Brothers regrets its recent insensitive social media engagement. The studio sincerely apologizes."

Twitter/X did not find the visual funny, as the firm placed a fact-check Twitter remark alongside, highlighting a multitude of thousands of Japanese casualties as a result of the United States' choice to drop bombs during WWII.

Why is Oppenheimer a tense topic in Japan?

Speaking of tense topics, there has been a lot of talk about Oppenheimer and how it handled the representation of the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings, specifically the fact that they were not included in the movie. Some believe that the filmmakers minimized the impact of the bombings and were inconsiderate towards the numerous lives that were lost in Japan.

For the unversed, that also appears to be Japan's position, as the country is yet to announce a release date for the movie Oppenheimer within its borders.