Why did Warner Bros. cancel 'The People’s Court' and 'Judge Mathis' after they have been on for twenty years?

On Friday, Variety confirmed that ‘The People’s Court’ and ‘Judge Mathis’ will be cancelled after their current seasons. The productions of Warner Bros – Judge Mathis had been airing for 24 seasons while The People’s Court for 26 seasons. According to reports, these daytime shows were cancelled because of the deteriorating nature of the daytime syndication landscape. Here are all the details to know.

ALSO READ: Top Warner Brothers movies releasing in 2022-23

ALSO READ: Batgirl star Ivory Aquino requests Warner Bros Discovery to release the shelved film in a lengthy note

Warner Bros cancelled ‘The People’s Court’ and ‘Judge Mathis’

Kathleen Finch, one of the executives from Warner Bros Discovery’s U.S. Networks Group addressed earlier that these decisions are not taken for tax reasons. When two companies are merged together, they need to assess what they have along with the things that fit their current strategy. So the company has a lot of changes that need to be taken including such painful decisions. Kathleen further added that these decisions were not taken lightly and all the content creators were given proper explanation.

The patterns of cancelling shows began with the Scoob!: Holiday Haunt and Batgirl in August 2022 which were already completed and were supposed to debut on HBO Max. Since then several shows were stopped or removed from the streaming platforms. As per reports Warner Bros Discovery is making decisions case-by-case and no existing show is safe.